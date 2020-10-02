CLO Reveals New Music Video for 'Blackout'

CLO writes with intention.

CLO writes with intention. Secure in her thoughts. It's this confidence and years of training that led to the 20-year old Bay Area singer-songwriter's transition to LA. Once there, she played restaurants and bars and even the region's rite of passage, Whisky A-Go-Go before landing a meeting with pop-rock producer Warren Huart (James Blunt, The Fray, Colbie Caillat). The pair's synergy was instant with her single "Blackout" as part of a pack of songs the two concocted together. The same type of synergy applies to CLO's collaboration with nightlife + fashion photographer Nikko LaMere for the video.

LaMere, who has produced videos and photographed artists as Noah Cyrus, Kehlani, Marina & The Diamonds and Tiffany Young, captures CLO in a straightforward triple threat moment as singer, dancer and performer. Shot in the warehouse district of Downtown Los Angeles in the heat of the summer (on a COVID safe set), the alliance between CLO and Nikko LaMere sizzles. View the video now below.

"'Blackout' to me is really about empowerment through loss. The best revenge is living well, being a strong, young woman," says CLO on her new single, a retro soul permission slip to fade out the madness stronger and smarter. "We see all too often, especially at my age, girls being treated like trash by these men and we're just not going to take it anymore. We grow from the pain; we're going to live well and know our self-worth."

CLO's sound--an effortless blend of pop, soul and doo-wop--emerged organically growing up listening to Motown greats like Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. Perhaps her unapologetic and fearless streak lies in her appreciation for artists like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, and her soul roots were solidified by her inspiration Amy Winehouse and favorite band Fleetwood Mac. With that, CLO really has no idea what is to come other than her heart is set on the stage and the soundwaves. Look for more to come from CLO soon.

Listen to "Blackout" here:

