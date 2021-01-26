CJ Drops New Single & Video 'Bop'

Accelerating his rapid rise to the forefront of hip-hop with nearly half-a-billion streams, critically acclaimed Staten Island, NY rapper CJ unleashes a brand new single and music video entitled "Bop" today. It's available HERE via CJ Music Group/Warner Records.

On the track, CJ bulldozes over the drill production with quotable bars such as, "I think they feeling my bop now, we on top now." In the accompanying visual, directed by Alex and Tristan Demic, CJ cruises in a white Rolls Royce and slides across a parking lot surrounded by his boys as he rocks a red fur coat. Just like everything he does, it drips lyrical fire and style, giving us a vibe and so much more. Watch it below.

CJ can't be stopped. His breakthrough smash "Whoopty" has racked up over 200 million Spotify streams and 140 million YouTube views and counting on his official music video. This uncontainable banger also claimed Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart. What's more, CJ captured #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart and rose to #10 on the Global 200. Exploding worldwide, it just went platinum in Canada and vaulted to #1 on YouTube in the UK. Receiving widespread acclaim, XXL profiled him for "The Break" and Clash christened him "the future of stateside rap." Not to mention, The New York Times and Complex named "Whoopty" among the "Best Songs of 2020." Turning heads throughout the game, he has garnered A-list co-signs from Cardi B, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and Busta Rhymes, to name a few.

Everything sets the stage for his debut EP, executive produced by French Montana-coming soon!

Listen here: