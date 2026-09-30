CIGARETTES @ SUNSET Release New Single 'Carolina Shakedown'

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Appalachian rock band Cigarettes @ Sunset have released a new single titled 'Carolina Shakedown,' out now via Lost Highway Records. The track arrives as the fast-rising five-piece gets set to take the stage at Strummingbird Festival, Australia's premier touring country music fest.

In a freewheeling counterpart to their hometown ode 'Appalachian Raised,' 'Carolina Shakedown' echoes Cigarettes @ Sunset's deep devotion to capturing the place that raised them — a defining element of the Boone, North Carolina-bred band (rhythm guitarist/lead vocalist Garrett Dellinger, bassist/backing vocalist Wells Whitman, drummer Ethan Moore, violinist/vocalist Sarah Vann, and lead guitarist Ryland Bagbey).

Inspired by one of Dellinger's core childhood memories, the joyful but restless track pays tribute to the many Sunday afternoons when his grandparents would invite fellow church-goers over for barbecue and bluegrass jams on a makeshift backyard stage.

Produced by Taylor Kimball (Wyatt Flores, Koe Wetzel), 'Carolina Shakedown' filters the propulsive energy of bluegrass through the raw and cathartic sound Cigarettes @ Sunset call 'Appalachian possum rock.' As he reflects on life on the road and the trouble he can never quite leave behind, Dellinger swerves between soulful nostalgia and irreverent self-awareness (from the second verse: 'I hum those Appalachian hymns deep from the East Coast mountain winds / Forgive me, father, of my sins / I just can't wait to do it again'). Crowned by a spellbinding solo from Vann, 'Carolina Shakedown' both honors the music of the band's upbringing and adds a dose of their signature grit.

On October 1, Cigarettes @ Sunset will play a sold-out hometown show at Appalachian Mountain Brewery, before heading to Athens, GA, and taking the stage at Georgia Theatre for another sold-out show. After their appearances at Strummingbird Festival (10/10, 10/17, and 10/18), the band will tear through a string of headline shows, with stops at historic venues like George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR (11/3) and Proud Larry's in Oxford, MS (11/13). From there, they'll continue their recently launched U.S. run with repeat tourmates Dexter and The Moonrocks, including two-night stands at Emo's Austin (11/19 and 11/20) and New York City's Webster Hall (12/5 and 12/6). For more info on Cigarettes @ Sunset's upcoming tour dates, visit cigarettesatsunset.com/tour.

'Carolina Shakedown' is the follow-up to 'Gasoline,' a brutally honest look at post-breakup destruction, and is the latest in a hot streak of songs from Cigarettes @ Sunset. Along with 'Appalachian Raised' (a May single featured on Spotify's editorial playlist Indigo), the band's output to date includes Possum Rock — a six-song EP that marked their debut release for Lost Highway.

ABOUT CIGARETTES @ SUNSET

One of the most vital new Southern voices in rock, Cigarettes @ Sunset delivers a one-of-a-kind sound they call 'Appalachian possum rock' — a visceral collision of Americana, indie-rock, and Appalachian folk, fueled by a potent dose of punk spirit. Hailing from the small North Carolina town of Boone, the five-piece powerhouse matches their larger-than-life energy with undeniably heartfelt storytelling, while echoing the joyful camaraderie at the heart of the band: Garrett Dellinger (rhythm guitar, lead vocals), Wells Whitman (bass, backing vocals), Ethan Moore (drums), Sarah Vann (violin, vocals), and Ryland Bagbey (lead guitar).

After forging their sublimely rowdy sound by playing countless backyard gigs in their early days, the DIY-minded group expanded their grassroots following by self-booking 100+ shows in 2024 and joining Dexter and The Moonrocks on an extensive U.S. tour in 2025. Thanks in part to the breakout success of 'Pavement' (a track that's amassed more than 5 million streams on Spotify alone), Cigarettes @ Sunset landed a deal with Lost Highway Records and made their label debut in March 2026 with Possum Rock, a six-song EP featuring momentum-building standouts like 'My Fix,' now at 5 million streams on Spotify.

The band recently launched their next chapter with the premiere of 'Appalachian Raised' — a bittersweet anthem for their homeland, honoring both the beauty and complexity of the region that raised them. A fast-rising live act, Cigarettes @ Sunset are spending most of the year on the road, including support dates with Rainbow Kitten Surprise in North America and the UK, appearances at major festivals like Summerfest, and a trip to Australia in October for Strummingbird 2026.

Cigarettes @ Sunset Tour Dates

October 1 — Boone, NC — Appalachian Mountain Brewery

October 2 — Athens, GA — Georgia Theatre

October 10 — Ballarat, Australia — Strummingbird Festival

October 17 — Newcastle, Australia — Strummingbird Festival

October 18 — Sunshine Coast, Australia — Strummingbird Festival

October 29 — Lawrence, KS — The Bottleneck

October 30 — Stillwater, OK — Tumbleweed Dance Hall

October 31 — Dallas, TX — The Bomb Factory *

November 1 — Little Rock, AR — Revolution Music Room

November 3 — Fayetteville, AR — George's Majestic Lounge

November 5 — Birmingham, AL — WorkPlay Theatre

November 6 — Chattanooga, TN — The Parlour at The Signal

November 7 — Greenville, SC — Radio Room Greenville

November 12 — Baton Rouge, LA — Chelsea's Live

November 13 — Oxford, MS — Proud Larry's

November 14 — Jackson, MS — Duling Hall

November 19 — Austin, TX — Emo's Austin *

November 20 — Austin, TX — Emo's Austin *

November 21 — San Antonio, TX — Stable Hall *

November 28 — Chicago, IL — Aragon Ballroom *

November 29 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Intersection *

December 1 — Fort Wayne, IN — Clyde Theatre *

December 2 — Buffalo, NY — Town Ballroom *

December 4 — Boston, MA — House of Blues *

December 5 — New York, NY — Webster Hall *

December 6 — New York, NY — Webster Hall *

December 9 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring *

December 12 — Louisville, KY — Paristown Hall *

December 13 — St Louis, MO — The Pageant *

December 14 — Springfield, MO — The Regency Live *

December 17 — Denver, CO — The Mission Ballroom *

December 18 — Colorado Springs, CO — Phil Long Center *

* Supporting Dexter and The Moonrocks

Photo Credit: Cooper Burchett



Photo Credit: Cooper Burchett

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