CIGARETTES @ SUNSET Release New Single 'Gasoline'

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CIGARETTES @ SUNSET, a rock band emerging from the Appalachian music scene, has released a new single titled GASOLINE. The track adds to the band's expanding body of recorded work as it continues to build a following.

Photo credit: Cooper Burchett

Appalachian possum rock band Cigarettes @ Sunset premiere their blistering new single 'Gasoline.' Out now via Lost Highway Records, 'Gasoline' brings their unruly form of Southern rock to a brutally self-aware look at post-breakup destruction.

One of Cigarettes @ Sunset's most heavy-hitting songs to date, 'Gasoline' marks the follow-up to longtime fan favorite 'Appalachian Raised' — a May release recently featured on Spotify's Indigo, a coveted editorial playlist dedicated to boundary-pushing country, Americana, and roots music. While 'Appalachian Raised' arrived as a galvanizing ode to their homeland, 'Gasoline' channels their bruising emotional honesty into a more inward-looking but equally exhilarating track.

Produced by Taylor Kimball (Wyatt Flores, Koe Wetzel), 'Gasoline' showcases the raw but nuanced musicality at the core of Cigarettes @ Sunset: rhythm guitarist/lead vocalist Garrett Dellinger, bassist/backing vocalist Wells Whitman, drummer Ethan Moore, violinist/vocalist Sarah Vann, and lead guitarist Ryland Bagbey. As Dellinger documents the damage of unresolved grief and self-sabotaging behavior, the band amplifies that intensity with brooding rhythms, crunchy riffs, and hauntingly woozy violin lines (an element that perfectly captures a sense of unraveling). In a testament to the visceral force of their music, 'Gasoline' ultimately finds its apex in a chorus both poetic and penetrating in its emotional clarity: 'I can't get better / Pouring gasoline on a burning house.'

With more new music on the way soon, Cigarettes @ Sunset made their Lost Highway debut in March with Possum Rock — a six-song EP named after their self-coined term for their soulful yet frenetic mix of Americana, indie-rock, and Appalachian folk. Formed in 2021 in the small Appalachian town of Boone, Cigarettes @ Sunset found their sense of purpose profoundly altered by Hurricane Helene in 2024 — a turn of events that significantly impacted their hometown and reinforced their commitment to making music that connects and endures.



Photo Credit: Cooper Burchett

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