Photos: Presley & Taylor to Release ACT MY AGE Album, Share New Single DRUNK

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Country duo Presley & Taylor have announced their new album, ACT MY AGE, set for release on October 16. Alongside the announcement, the sisters have shared their new single, 'DRUNK.'







Built around the beautifully messy, hilarious, emotional and often unpredictable reality of being in your 20s, ACT MY AGE finds Presley & Taylor honest about every mistake, bad decision, heartbreak, growing pain and hard-earned lesson that comes with figuring out who you are—and refusing to apologize for any of it. Across the 12-song set, the sisters aren't trying to present a perfectly polished version of themselves; instead, they're documenting the chaos of growing up, falling in love, getting hurt, chasing a dream, experiencing life and learning—sometimes the hard way—to trust their own instincts.

'DRUNK' flips the script on the classic breakup bender, proving the boys aren't the only ones who head to the bar when a relationship goes sideways. The track pairs emotionally candid lyrics with modern Country-Pop production and was written by Presley & Taylor alongside fellow artist Haley Mae Campbell and songwriter Lydia Dall. The song showcases the sisters' signature sibling harmonies and balances commercial instincts with emotional authenticity, turning a familiar Country scenario into something the duo says feels personal, current and unmistakably theirs.

'Once we figured out all of the songs we wanted to include in this new chapter, it was easy to see a common thread: the messiness of life in your 20s. We're both married now and starting to settle down but we certainly had our share of toxic relationships, bad decisions, heartbreak, fun and everything in between and are grateful to lean into it all,' shared Presley & Taylor. ''DRUNK' really sums up that dramatic, chaotic, 'throw caution to the wind' air to your twenties, all wrapped up in a breakup.'

'DRUNK' is the fifth single since the duo teamed up with producer Andrew Baylis, following 'BANDS BREAKUP,' 'STING,' 'OUT OF THIS DODGE' and the autobiographical ballad 'THE KIND OF GIRL.' Baylis, who has also worked with Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman, has tapped into Presley & Taylor's fierce attitude with razor-sharp lyrics across the project.

The release of ACT MY AGE follows a steady rise for Presley & Taylor, whose recent music has helped the duo surpass 30 million video views and 6 million streams. After spending years honing their craft on the road, the sisters have taken their music to stages across the country, building an audience through their live shows and sibling harmonies. Recently, Presley & Taylor shared stages with Wyatt Flores and Treaty Oak Revival at Country Stampede, and they are slated to join Tracy Lawrence on tour this fall.

Tracklist

'ONE LAST SHOT' — Haley Mae Campbell, Lydia Dall, Jason Haag, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'SO BADLY' — Andrew Beason, Emma Place, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini, Kate Zickler

'DRUNK' — Haley Mae Campbell, Lydia Dall, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'THE KIND OF GIRL' — Michael Farren, Tiffany Goss, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'ACT MY AGE' — Brent McCollough, Will Dakota, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'STING' — Andrew Beason, Emma Place, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'LUCKY OLD NO. 7' — Canaan Smith, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'BOYS LIE' — Haley Mae Campbell, Brent McCollough, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'OUT OF THIS DODGE' — Sam Blasko, Claire Carruthers, Brent McCollough, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'TELL ME' — Andrew Beason, Emma Place, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'BANDS BREAKUP' — Andrew Beason, Canaan Smith, Presley Termini, Taylor Termini

'ON THE RIDE' — Adam M. Watts, Alyson R. Michalka, Amanda Joy Michalka, Andrew Creighton Dodd, Carrie Michalka

About Presley & Taylor

Presley & Taylor have been building a dedicated fanbase and have relentlessly honed their craft in the writing room, on stage and in the studio since their early teens. Leading with timeless storytelling, emotional lyrics and a chemistry that only sisters can deliver, they have amassed millions of streams and views. With their new album, produced by Andrew Baylis (Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel), the duo is in a brand new era. The lead single 'THE KIND OF GIRL' from their forthcoming project served as the first taste of music from this new chapter, with follow-up singles 'OUT OF THIS DODGE,' 'STING' and 'BANDS BREAKUP' showcasing their edgier side.

Their last album Limited Edition was featured on editorial playlists including 'New Music Friday Country,' 'Next From Nashville,' 'Fresh Finds Country,' and more on Spotify, as well as 'Country Pop' and 'Country Waves' on Tidal, 'Breakthrough Country' on Amazon Music, and 'New In Country' on Apple Music. The accompanying music videos for 'Heartfelt,' and 'Honky Tonk Girl,' earned No. 1 spots on the fan-voted CMT 12-Pack Countdown.

Presley & Taylor's touring grows each year as they travel across the country, sharing the stage with artists like Treaty Oak Revival, Wyatt Flores, Old Dominion, Martina McBride, Sammy Kershaw and more. They will join Tracy Lawrence out on the road this summer and fall. They have also graced the stages of major music festivals such as Country Stampede, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, Country Thunder SK, and Country Thunder WI, and have performed on Country music stages including CMA Fest and the Grand Ole Opry, alongside Pam Tillis.

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