SCARED OF HEIGHTS: Wyatt Flores' Sophomore Album Out Now

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Wyatt Flores has released his sophomore album, SCARED OF HEIGHTS, according to an announcement distributed by Sacks & Co. The project follows the singer-songwriter's debut and had been anticipated by fans ahead of its release.

album artwork, designed by Chloe Tyler

Wyatt Flores' highly anticipated sophomore project, SCARED OF HEIGHTS, is out today via Island Records/MCA.

To celebrate the release, Flores will play a series of pop-up shows at Tulsa's Guthrie Green (July 31, with special guest Lance Roark), Nashville's Skinny Dennis (August 2), Denver's Broken Bow Western Dancehall (August 5) and Chicago's Carol's Pub (August 6). In addition to the performances, Flores will host album signings in each city as well as a stop in Oklahoma City. For full details, visit https://link.fans/wyattflores-schedule.

Produced by Charlie Handsome (Post Malone, Morgan Wallen), Jacob 'JKash' Hindlin (Dua Lipa) and Gian Stone, SCARED OF HEIGHTS marks a new chapter for Flores, pairing early 2000s pop and rock with the vulnerable songwriting that has established him as 'one of the genre's most conspicuous new voices' (Billboard). Throughout the record, Flores offers an unfiltered look at his life over the past few years, reflecting on what it means to face darkness head-on in order to find moments of peace.

'I finally feel like I know who I'm supposed to be, right here in this moment,' Flores shares. 'I'm not second-guessing myself anymore on what the music's supposed to be, what I'm supposed to be chasing, or who I've become. This is who I am now in 2026. Still figuring out my struggles and mental health but finally getting the confidence to step back into this and to believe in myself again.'

Photo Credit: Matthew Paskert



Photo Credit: Matthew Paskert

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...