Reza Khan to Perform Album Release Concert for SHADOW DANCERS at Iridium Jazz Club
A CD release show will take place Friday, November 20, 2026 at The Iridium.
Guitarist, arranger-composer, and sound designer Reza Khan will release his new album, Shadow Dancers, on October 30, 2026, via Painted Media LLC. Khan utilizes a large cast of musicians to create cinematic music filled with the excitement of life alongside the peace and tranquility that occurs between twilight and dawn.
A CD release show will take place Friday, November 20, 2026 at The Iridium. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m. The CD release show will feature Reza Khan on guitar, Mauricio Zottarelli on drums, Andrew Neu on saxophone, Bill Heller on keyboards, Matt King on piano, Leo Traversa on bass, and Olivia Foschi on vocals.
The album's first single, "Aurora," is available now. Shadow Dancers will be available through Symphonic Distribution, RezaKhanMusic.com, and all online streaming platforms.
TRACKLIST
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"Aurora" ft. Jeff Kashiwa – 5:16
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"Blue Lounge" ft. Jeff Kashiwa, Brendan Rothwell – 4:31
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"Shadow Dancers" ft. Jimmy Haslip, Mauricio Zottarelli – 5:50
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"Scarlet Sky" ft. Olivia Foschi, Luciano Filho – 6:25
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"Chillin'" ft. Philippe Saisse – 4:29
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"Rain Cruiser" ft. Jeff Kashiwa, Luciano Filho – 4:42
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"Sky Rise" ft. Nathan East, Philippe Saisse – 6:41
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"Lift" ft. Matt King, Mauricio Zottarelli – 4:23
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"Sunset Walk" ft. Mauricio Zottarelli, Mark Egan – 4:33
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"Southside Jam" ft. Philippe Saisse – 4:56
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"Still Standing" ft. Zach Brock, Matt King, Luciano Filho – 5:13
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