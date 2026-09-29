Reza Khan to Perform Album Release Concert for SHADOW DANCERS at Iridium Jazz Club

Guitarist, arranger-composer, and sound designer Reza Khan will release his new album, Shadow Dancers, on October 30, 2026, via Painted Media LLC. Khan utilizes a large cast of musicians to create cinematic music filled with the excitement of life alongside the peace and tranquility that occurs between twilight and dawn.

A CD release show will take place Friday, November 20, 2026 at The Iridium. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m. The CD release show will feature Reza Khan on guitar, Mauricio Zottarelli on drums, Andrew Neu on saxophone, Bill Heller on keyboards, Matt King on piano, Leo Traversa on bass, and Olivia Foschi on vocals.

The album's first single, "Aurora," is available now. Shadow Dancers will be available through Symphonic Distribution, RezaKhanMusic.com, and all online streaming platforms.

TRACKLIST

"Aurora" ft. Jeff Kashiwa – 5:16 "Blue Lounge" ft. Jeff Kashiwa, Brendan Rothwell – 4:31 "Shadow Dancers" ft. Jimmy Haslip, Mauricio Zottarelli – 5:50 "Scarlet Sky" ft. Olivia Foschi, Luciano Filho – 6:25 "Chillin'" ft. Philippe Saisse – 4:29 "Rain Cruiser" ft. Jeff Kashiwa, Luciano Filho – 4:42 "Sky Rise" ft. Nathan East, Philippe Saisse – 6:41 "Lift" ft. Matt King, Mauricio Zottarelli – 4:23 "Sunset Walk" ft. Mauricio Zottarelli, Mark Egan – 4:33 "Southside Jam" ft. Philippe Saisse – 4:56 "Still Standing" ft. Zach Brock, Matt King, Luciano Filho – 5:13

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 06 Hrs 21 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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