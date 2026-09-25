THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD Debut Self-Titled Album Released

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Ska collective THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD released their debut self-titled album on Hellcat Records. Drawing from the rich sonic textures of two-tone ska, the trio balances the bright, bouncy melodies of Jamaican ska with two-tone punk commentary, heard on the latest track, 'Bambi.'

The pulsing four-on-the-floor groove of 'Bambi' meets ground-shaking bass, a vibrant horn section, and a chorus fit for shouting at the top of your lungs. Written pre-COVID with Tim Armstrong and J Bonner of The Aggrolites, it's pure ska-bliss.

THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD is an intergenerational union of ska punks, joining Jordan Cardy (RAT BOY), Preston (The Ordinary Boys), and Antonee First Class (The English Beat), with Operation Ivy's Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels as additional creative collaborators. Bringing together multiple generations of ska, the collective combines genre-blurring energy, 2000s UK ska revivalist spirit, and legendary two-tone toasting. Representing a unique cross-section of ska's evolution, Antonee shares that his excitement came from 'the opportunity to bridge the gap between generations, bringing together people who came to ska from different places.'

Cardy and Preston first met in Essex in 2014, and in 2023 ended up in Los Angeles writing together with Tim. 'Everything clicked straight away in the studio, and the songs came together so naturally. Tim suggested bringing in Antonee, and before we knew it, the album was written and recorded in two weeks,' shares Cardy. They also brought fellow two-tone ska labelmates The Calamatix to back, 'They really made everything feel like a proper band. They brought so much energy to the record, especially through the rhythm section and bass lines, helping round out the sound in a way that elevated every song.'

Originating from the late-70s ska revival, two-tone embraced the danceable rhythms of Jamaican ska with the attitude and aggression of punk rock. Two-tone earned its name from The Specials' Jerry Dammers label, 2 Tone Records, referencing the multiracial makeup of second-wave ska groups and their fanbases. While retaining Jamaican ska's 'skanking rhythms' and horn lines, two-tone blended socially conscious lyrics and propulsive Reggae bass lines.

To the collective, ska remains one of music's most enduring cultures, with Antonee stating, 'Ska and two-tone doesn't discriminate. The message of peace, love, unity, and standing together is just as relevant today as it was decades ago. The weather might have changed, but the struggles people are singing about haven't.'

THE FAMILY BUSINESS LTD Tracklist

1. Floor Burner

2. Shakedown

3. Detonator

4. Still a Jamaican

5. Armageddon

6. Bambi

7. No Vacancy

8. Transistor

9. Dead Boy

10. A.S.B.O

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