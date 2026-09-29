Ann Hampton Callaway to Present I GET A KICK OUT OF COLE at Vibrato Grill Jazz
The jazz vocalist performs Cole Porter standards with pianist John Proulx and his trio at the Beverly Glen venue.
Ann Hampton Callaway will bring I Get a Kick Out of Cole to Herb Alpert’s Vibrato Grill Jazz on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 6 p.m. The performance will take place at 2930 Beverly Glen Circle, Los Angeles, California.
Tony-nominee and pop/jazz recording artist Ann Hampton Callaway celebrates the great Cole Porter in a marvelous night of his classics, from witty to wistful. This inductee of The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is the only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, so the song she wrote with him posthumously, “I Gaze in Your Eyes,” will be one of the highlights.
Expect Callaway's takes on “Just One of Those Things,” “From This Moment On,” “Night and Day,” “Every Time We Say Goodbye,” and more, along with stories that enliven the night and bring the audience closer to the man who Ann says, “had so much savoir it isn't fare.”
Joined by:
- John Proulx – Piano
- Trey Henry – Bass
- MB Gordy – Drums
Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as “Celebrity of the Year” and two years in a row as “Best Jazz Vocalist,” Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical “Swing!” and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series “The Nanny.” She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film “THE GOOD SHEPHERD.” Callaway is a multi-Platinum Award selling songwriter whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. She's recorded 83 CDs as a soloist and guest, and her latest critically acclaimed CD, “Finding Beauty: Originals Volume 1,” debuted at #1 on iTunes Jazz. Ann's honors include The Theater World Award, 17 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting, The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking, and her induction into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.
For more info, go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.
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