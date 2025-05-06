Burton Cummings to Embark on North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burton Cummings, lead singer of The Guess Who and successful solo artist, has announced a North American tour beginning this summer. The tour, which includes festival dates along with headlining shows, will feature songs from Burton's latest album, A Few Good Moments, along with hits from The Guess Who and his solo career.

In 1964, a 16-year-old Cummings released two singles as a member of The Deverons. Two years later, he joined The Guess Who. It was with The Guess Who that Cummings’ signature vocals, along with his songwriting and keyboard prowess would fuel massively big hits around the world including “These Eyes,” “No Time,” “Laughing” and their biggest hit “American Woman,” the latter topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks in 1970. When the band broke up in 1975 Cummings would find solo success with “Stand Tall,” an international smash which spent 21 weeks on Billboard Hot 100 topping out at #10.

BURTON CUMMINGS A FEW GOOD MOMENTS TOUR DATES

JUNE

21 – ICE District Plaza – Edmonton, AB*1

28 – Casino Rama - Rama, ON

29 – Line Spike Frontenac – Harrowsmith, ON*

JULY

11 – The Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI

12 – Rhythm City Casino Resort – Davenport, IA

14 - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts – Skokie, IL

17 - Lexington Opera House – Lexington, KY

20 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

22 – Washington Pavilion – Sioux Falls, SD

23 – The Astro Amphitheatre - Omaha, NE

26 – Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival – Salmon Arm, BC*

﻿AUGUST

7 – Kitchener Blues Festival – Kitchener, ON*

9 – The Temple Theatre – Saginaw, MI

10 – Payne & Mencias Palladium – Carmel, IN

15 – Arvada Center – Arvada, CO

17 – Avalon Theatre - Grand Junction, CO

18 – The Kenley Amphitheatre – Layton, UT

20 – Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

22 – Pechanga Theater – Temecula, CA

23 – Pearl Theater – Las Vegas, NV

26 – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay – San Diego, CA

29 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

*Festival Date

1 Burton Cummings & Tom Cochrane

ABOUT BURTON CUMMINGS:

Burton Cummings is a candidate for Canada’s most beloved rock ‘n’ roll son, that rare artist who transcends time, genres, and generations with a body of work that continues to resonate with fans both old and new. As lead singer and songwriter for Canada’s original rock ‘n’ roll superstars, The Guess Who, Cummings scored an unprecedented string of international hit singles including “These Eyes,” “No Time,” and the chart-topping “American Woman.” During the course of its legendary career, the band released 11 studio albums, with 1970’s American Woman reaching #1 in Canada and the top 10 in the United States. The Guess Who charted more than thirty Top 40 singles in Canada along with 14 in the US, including “American Woman” which went all the way to #1.

Beginning his career as a solo artist in 1976, Cummings continued his winning streak with his RIAA Gold-certified solo debut single, “Stand Tall,” produced by legendary hitmaker Richard Perry (Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon, Ringo Starr). He followed his inaugural solo success with more than a dozen hit singles and albums along with sold-out tours across Canada and the United States. Between 1977 and 1980, Cummings earned five Juno Awards for “Best Male Vocalist” and “Best Album,” serving as host of the annual Juno Awards gala a record four times. In 1978, his third solo album, Dream of a Child, became the first 4x Platinum-selling album by a Canadian artist.

Cummings continued to tour through the ‘80s and ‘90s, including a stint in Ringo Starr’s first All Starr Band. He also launched his acclaimed “Up Close and Alone” solo concert series which saw him alone onstage recounting stories behind his best-known songs and sharing personal moments from his career. A live album of the same name followed.

Cummings stands tall as Canadian rock ‘n’ roll royalty, a living legend who remains true to himself and his own way to rock. Now, with A Few Good Moments, Cummings continues at the top of his game as performer, singer, songwriter, and recording artist.

