Burna Boy Releases the Music Video for 'Wonderful'

GRAMMY/BRITs-nominee and two-time recipient of BET's Best International Act award, BURNA BOY, officially unveils an official music video for his newest single "Wonderful" from his upcoming 4th studio album TWICE AS TALL.

Watch the video below!

The "Wonderful" visual arrives after his second-consecutive win as the BET Award's Best International Act which was presented to him this year by Naomi Campbell. Using his acceptance speech as a chance to share the importance of unity he went on to say, "I'd like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835 there was a mission to turn the nation of Africa into a dominated nation. Now is the time to overturn that and go back to the royalty that we were because in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter."

Burna Boy continues into 2020 after wrapping an extremely successful 2019. His GRAMMY-nominated album (Best World Music Album), AFRICAN GIANT, saw incredible critical acclaim at its release and now adorns a galore of 'best of' lists - including Pitchfork's 50 Best Albums of 2019, NPR's Best Albums of 2019, Billboard's 50 Best Albums of 2019, Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2019, Complex's Best Albums of 2019, and many more. He was also named Apple Music's Up Next Artist. He was also seen on Beyonce's THE LION KING: THE GIFT with "JA ARA E" in addition to the official "Queen & Slim" soundtrack with "My Money, My Baby."

The Nigerian star made his U.S. late night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! followed by appearances on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk, performing four live songs including his global hit "Ye."

He also had an extensive year of live performances, travelling across North America on his THE AFRICAN GIANT RETURNS TOUR with sold-out stops in Toronto, New York, and LA through September, spending an additional two months for its European leg from Paris through Leicester, and had two fiery live sets at both weekends of Coachella.

Related Articles View More Music Stories