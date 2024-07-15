Buju Banton to Play First-Ever US Arena Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the resounding success of two sold-out shows, with over 36,000 concert goers at the prestigious UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, Buju Banton, the legendary Grammy award winning reggae artist, will embark on his inaugural Arena Tour, "The Overcomer." Buju Banton, backed by Shiloh Band, captivated fans with a thrilling 90-minute performance over the weekend that showcased his unmatched talent and energy, cementing his status as the first reggae artist to achieve such record-breaking ticket sales in two days.

Rightfully titled, “The Overcomer” tour will feature billboard chart topping special guest artist Fridayy. Known for his exceptional musical abilities, Fridayy, a Haitian American singer, songwriter, and record producer, has made waves in the music industry with his “When It Comes To You”, "Stand By Me”, “Without You” and his triple Grammy nominated song “God Did” by DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and John Legend.

In a statement regarding this significant milestone, Buju Banton's manager, represented by Joesph Budafuco, expressed great pride in Buju Banton's accomplishments and the monumental nature of his first-ever arena tour. Budafuco highlighted the significance of Buju Banton returning to tour in the United States after a 15-year hiatus, emphasizing the anticipation and excitement surrounding this momentous tour.

Buju Banton continues his dominance as one of the most significant artists in music as he hit several arenas throughout the United States. This summer’s hottest Reggae concert ticket is produced by black owned AG Touring in association with Gargamel Music, XO Management Mammoth and Eventim. The historical run kicks off on August 24th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the Amerant Bank Arena, making stops across United States to Tampa, Washington DC, Boston, MA, Atlanta, Houston, TX, Inglewood, CA before heading to Brooklyn NY, Barclays Center.

All tickets available at www.bujubanton.com.

Tour Dates

Aug 23 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Aug 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Aug 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sep 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep 6 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

Sep 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sep 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sep 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sep 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Sep 18 - Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Sep 23 - San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sep 29 - Chicago, IL - All State Arena

Nov 17 - Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

