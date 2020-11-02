Buck AE Down Covers Leonard Cohen's 'Democracy' In New Music Video

Buck AE Down has debuted his transformative cover of Leonard Cohen's iconic song.

Hot off the release of his new album The Great Quarantino, musician and visual artist Buck AE Down has debuted his transformative cover of Leonard Cohen's iconic song, "Democracy," alongside a visually striking and politically charged music video. With the most pivotal election in the nation's history now less than twenty-four hours away, Buck's take on the sprawling epic from the legendary singer-songwriter will reflect the future that America decides to lead, be it one where democracy prevails or one where it fails as a result of another four years of a Trump White House. Buck AE Down has provided the following statement alongside the debut of his cover of "Democracy."

Watch the video below!

You can check out the music video for Buck's cover of the Leonard Cohen classic as well as his latest LP, The Great Quarantino, over at buckdown.net.

In addition to his recent musical outputs, Buck AE Down has kickstarted what he calls his Quaranteam Freecycling Exchange program, which Buck explains as "an exercise in intentional gifting, mutual aid, and a high five from the hand of the really, really free market." For every exchange or transaction via the Quaranteam Freecycling Exchange, fans from both parties will be sent either a digital copy of either an unreleased song or frame-able original digital artwork. You can learn more about The Buck Down Quaranteam Freecycling Exchange by going HERE.

