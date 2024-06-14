Bryan Martin Returns With New Single 'Wishbone'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Platinum-selling breakout artist Bryan Martin has returned with his new single, “Wishbone,” now available for download and stream on all major platforms via Average Joes Entertainment. The single arrives just before he embarks on 10 dates of Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time Tour.

“As a storyteller, I’ve found that it’s better to express my emotions in words rather than dwell on them,” shares Martin. “In ‘Wishbone,’ I do just that.”

Penned collaboratively by Scott Sean White and Terri Jo Box, and helmed by Nick Gibbens as producer, "Wishbone" delves into Bryan's battle against the ephemeral allure of stardom and the rigors of touring life. Despite the hurdles, Martin's indomitable essence perseveres, infusing his music with raw emotion and seeking refuge in the art of narrative. The single marks Martin’s first solo-release in almost a year.

Martin’s busy year continues, as he embarks on tour with country superstar Morgan Wallen for 10 dates of his One Night At A Time Tour, beginning June 20th at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For tickets and more information, visit HERE.

Bryan Martin Live Dates:

6/15 - Winchester, Va. @ The Monument

6/20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Morgan Wallen

6/21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium w/ Morgan Wallen

6/23 - Wildwood, N.J. @ Barefoot Country Music Festival

6/27 - Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field At Mile High w/ Morgan Wallen

6/28 - Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field At Mile High w/ Morgan Wallen

6/29 - Shelton, Wash. @ Ridge Motorsports Park

7/4 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Battery

7/6 - Redmond, Ore. @ General Duffy’s Waterhole

7/11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium w/ Morgan Wallen

7/12 - Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium w/ Morgan Wallen

7/13 - West Salem, Wis. @ Country Boom 2024

7/18 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank Of America Stadium w/ Morgan Wallen

7/19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank Of America Stadium w/ Morgan Wallen

7/20 - Mount Vernon, Ky. @ Old Barn Theater

7/25 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium w/ Morgan Wallen

7/26 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium w/ Morgan Wallen

7/27 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Vanguard

8/1 - Brownstown, Ind. @ Rock The Rind

8/3 - Charlotte, Mich. @ Eaton County Country Bash

8/8 - West Chester, Ohio @ Voice of America MetroPark

8/10 - Oro-Mendonte, Ont. @ Boots & Hearts Music Festival

8/13 - Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. @ The Machine Shop

8/15 - London, Ont. @ Rum Runners

8/16 - Montréal, Que. @ Lasso Festival De Musique Country 2024

8/21 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry

8/24 - Moscow, Idaho @ Summer Country Showdown

8/29 - Brookings, S.D. @ Dacotah Bank Center

8/30 - Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center

9/6 - Bozeman, Mont. @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse w/ Ian Munsick

9/10 - Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena w/ Ian Munsick

9/12 - Calgary, Alb. @ Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall

9/13 - Edmonton, Alb. @ Midway

9/15 - Red Deer, Alb. @ Bo’s Bar & Stage

9/17 - Saskatoon, Sask. @ Capitol Music Club

9/18 - Regina, Sask. @ Casino Regina

9/19 - Winnipeg, Man. @ Cowboys Roadhouse

9/28 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center w/ Ian Munsick

10/1 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center w/ Ian Munsick

10/2 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center w/ Ian Munsick

10/5 - Salt Lake City, Idaho @ RedWest Fest 2024

11/1 - Denver, Colo. @ Grizzly Rose

11/16 - Prestonsburg, KY @ Mountain Arts Center

About Bryan Martin:

Bryan Martin, now a 36-year-old Platinum-selling breakout country artist, has transformed tales of past struggles into a compelling story of survival. Raised in Logansport, Louisiana, he began singing in a small church, influenced by hymns and later discovering a passion for country music. Despite initial pursuits in bull riding and odd jobs, Martin faced personal challenges, including drugs and a suicide attempt at 19. Overcoming a near-fatal car accident and sustaining a brain injury, Martin resolved to use his music to address his struggles. Unapologetically embracing his scars, Martin's journey includes a Grand Ole Opry debut, the release of his sophomore album, Poets & Old Souls, and touring with renowned artists like Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean. With a resounding belief in the healing power of music, Martin has surpassed 700 million cumulative worldwide streams, proving himself as a promising candidate for Nashville’s next star.

Photo credit: Julian Mendoza

