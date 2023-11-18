Bryan Ferry Releases 'Mamouna' 2023 with Previously Unheard Album 'HOROSCOPE' and 'MAMOUNA SKETCHES'

Bryan Ferry's ninth solo studio album ‘Mamouna' has been reissued for the first time since its initial release in 1994 - the latest instalment in Bryan Ferry's career-spanning reissue collection via BMG. Available in a deluxe expanded edition, the release celebrates the 30th anniversary of a unique chapter in Bryan Ferry's solo catalogue, and also features a second, previously unreleased studio album titled ‘Horoscope'.

The 2023 reissue has been described as a "multi-textured work of exquisite illusion, the anguish beneath the opulence" by MOJO, "one of the great mood albums" by Uncut, “lusciously seductive” by Blitzed Magazine with Classic Pop confirming, "Horoscope is a fascinating addition to how Ferry arrived at such sophistication”.

The gatefold 2LP edition includes the ‘Mamouna' and ‘Horoscope' albums, both mastered by Bob Ludwig, while the 3CD deluxe edition features an additional disc, ‘Sketches', including 10 tracks of rarities and outtakes chronicling the genesis of Ferry's songwriting for the ‘Mamouna' project, mastered at Metropolis Studios by John Davis.

The release coincides with the 50th anniversary of Bryan Ferry's solo career which started in 1973 with the album ‘These Foolish Things', and closely follows last year's Roxy Music arena tour of North America and the UK. The tour was widely acclaimed by critics and fans as Roxy Music gave stunning live performances of some of the most cherished and celebrated songs in popular music.

Originally released in 1994, ‘Mamouna' ended a seven-year gap in new material from Ferry. The ‘Mamouna' album story begins after he completed his 1988 /1989 world tour, following the success of 1987 album ‘Bête Noire'. In 1989 he started working on a collection of new songs under the project title ‘Horoscope'. The work was suspended in 1992 whilst he worked on an album of cover songs, ‘Taxi', released in 1993.

Bryan returned to the ‘Horoscope' project in 1994, adding some more songs, with the new album title ‘Mamouna'. The album featured in Rolling Stone Magazine's best albums of the year, described as "dense richly textured art", and "wonderfully dark, seductive" by Entertainment Weekly. Bryan toured for the first time in six years to promote the album across Europe, the USA, Australia, Japan and South America.

Now available to hear for the first time, ‘Horoscope' tracks the journey of ‘Mamouna'. The 2023 release features eight songs, including a 10 minute version of Roxy Music's ‘Mother Of Pearl', which also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

‘Sketches' features early versions of the songs, including solo keyboard performances by Ferry offering a unique glimpse into the workings of one of the most influential and successful songwriters and performers of all time.

The album features performances from musical collaborators from across Ferry's career including Roxy Music members Phil Manzanera and Brian Eno (the song ‘Wildcat Days' marking Bryan Ferry and Brian Eno's first ever co-write), Maceo Parker, Carleen Anderson, Steve Ferrone, David Williams, Nile Rodgers and more. Full credits are detailed below.

The release is available on x2LP 180g heavyweight vinyl, half-speed cut at Abbey Road Studios, London, and on x3 CD. The album is available everywhere now, listen here.

Credits:

Vocals & Keyboards - Bryan Ferry

Guitars - Neil Hubbard, Nile Rodgers, David Williams, Jeff Thall,

Phil Manzanera, Chester Kamen & Robin Trower

Saxophone – Maceo Parker

Sound Treatments - Brian Eno

Bass - Nathan East, Pino Palladino & Guy Pratt

Drums - Steve Ferrone and Andy Newmark

Percussion - Luis Jardim, Luke Cresswell & Steve Scales

Programming - Richard T Norris & Rhett Davies

Backing Vocals - Carleen Anderson, Yannick Etienne, Jhelisa Anderson,

Fonzi Thornton, Paul Johnson & David Williams

Astrologer – Nan Kidwell

‘Horoscope' engineered and mixed by Sven Taits.

Produced by Bryan Ferry and Johnson Somerset.

‘Mamouna' engineered by Sven Taits and mixed by Bob Clearmountain.

Produced by Bryan Ferry, Robin Trower and Johnson Somerset.

Both mastered by Bob Ludwig.

‘Sketches' compiled in 2023 by Rhett Davies.



Mastered by John Davis

‘Mamouna' 2023 Deluxe Reissue x3 CD Track Listing:

Disc 1 – ‘Mamouna'

Don't Want to Know N.Y.C. Your Painted Smile Mamouna The Only Face The 39 Steps Which Way to Turn Wildcat Days Gemini Moon Chain Reaction

Disc 2 – ‘Horoscope'

Where Do We Go from Here The Only Face (Horoscope Version) Desdemona S&M Loop De Li Gemini Moon (Horoscope Version) Raga Mother of Pearl

Disc 3 – ‘Sketches'