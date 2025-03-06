Bryan Adams Releases New Single 'Make Up Your Mind'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bryan Adams has released his new single ‘Make Up Your Mind’, via his own label, Bad Records. Adams says, “The song is about making the decision in a relationship to either move forwards together or finally move on. If you’ve ever questioned the past, yearned for another shot, or felt the bittersweet sting of “what if,” this song is for you.”

'Make Up Your Mind’ promises to become an instant Adams classic with a huge singalong chorus. The new song follows the release of recent single ‘Roll With The Punches’, a high-octane rocker which is the title track of his forthcoming new studio album, to be released later this year.

The Roll With The Punches tour kicked off with sold out shows in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year. The tour comes to the UK & Ireland for 12 shows in May, followed by another 35 shows across Europe throughout the summer. UK & Ireland dates are listed below. Bryan Adams tour dates and tickets are available here.

ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES UK & IRELAND HEADLINE TOUR DATES

May 8th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

May 9th – Manchester, AO Arena

May 10th – Leeds, First Direct Arena

May 11th – Aberdeen, P&J Live

May 13th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

May 15th – London, The O2

May 16th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

May 17th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

May 18th – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE

May 20th – Dublin, 3Arena

May 21st – Belfast, The SSE Arena

May 23rd – Dublin, 3Arena

