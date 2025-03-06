Bryan Adams Releases New Single 'Make Up Your Mind'

Listen to the new song and check out his tour dates here.
Bryan Adams has released his new single ‘Make Up Your Mind’, via his own label, Bad Records. Adams says, “The song is about making the decision in a relationship to either move forwards together or finally move on. If you’ve ever questioned the past, yearned for another shot, or felt the bittersweet sting of “what if,” this song is for you.”
'Make Up Your Mind’ promises to become an instant Adams classic with a huge singalong chorus. The new song follows the release of recent single ‘Roll With The Punches’, a high-octane rocker which is the title track of his forthcoming new studio album, to be released later this year.
The Roll With The Punches tour kicked off with sold out shows in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year. The tour comes to the UK & Ireland for 12 shows in May, followed by another 35 shows across Europe throughout the summer. UK & Ireland dates are listed below. Bryan Adams tour dates and tickets are available here.
May 8th – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
May 9th – Manchester, AO Arena
May 10th – Leeds, First Direct Arena
May 11th – Aberdeen, P&J Live
May 13th – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
May 15th – London, The O2
May 16th – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
May 17th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
May 18th – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
May 20th – Dublin, 3Arena
May 21st – Belfast, The SSE Arena
May 23rd – Dublin, 3Arena
Videos