Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Announce 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' Album Release Date

Multiple GRAMMY® Award winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced the official release date for new album, An Evening With Silk Sonic - available on all DSPS November 12, 2021. An Evening With Silk Sonic will arrive with previously released hits "Skate" and "Leave The Door Open."

Most recently, Silk Sonic graced the cover of Rolling Stone's September issue, where fans got an inside look at Mars and .Paak's deep friendship and quest for the perfect "feel good" record. The duo coasted into the release of "Skate" on the wave of success from their debut single "Leave the Door Open," which earned them Best Group at the 2021 BET Awards.

It became the group's first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, spending two non-consecutive weeks at #1 and 18 consecutive weeks in the top 10. They released the live version "Leave The Door Open (Live)" and serenaded audiences three times over at the GRAMMY® Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the BET Awards.

The seeds of the collaboration were planted in 2017 when Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars toured together on the European leg of his 24K Magic World Tour. One late-night jam session on the road unlocked immediate chemistry.

Just before the world slipped into quarantine, Bruno called Anderson: "Remember that idea we had back in 2017? Let's do it." One studio session grew into to a months-long collaboration, culminating the "setlist of doom." Legendary Bootsy Collins christened Silk Sonic and came in as the "special guest host" for An Evening With Silk Sonic, their debut album.

Silk Sonic was finally set free on March 5th, 2021. Within less than a month, their debut single "Leave The Door Open" cracked over 230 million streams, and currently sits at 1.2 billion streams with over 346 million official video views. It reeled in rave reviews, including Variety who noted it "could be a Best R&B Song GRAMMY® winner from 1974."