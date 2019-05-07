Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band Lead Nominations for 2019 CMT MUSIC AWARDS

CMT today announced the nominations for the "2019 CMT Music Awards," airing LIVE on Wednesday, June 5 at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT . Nashville's biggest party returns to kick off the summer with a grand celebration recognizing the most beloved names in country music. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting open now at vote.cmt.com.

Continuing the "CMT Music Awards" tradition of embracing blended-genre collaborations among all musical formats, this year's nominations feature a wide range of talent, from rising stars to music legends, spanning the worlds of pop, soul and R&B.

Superstars Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band will compete for the most accolades of the evening, each with 3 nominations. Other artists with more than one nomination include Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Julia Michaels, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Sugarland, and Taylor Swift.

With first-time nominations, R&B legends Boyz II Men and soul singer Leon Bridges will compete for Performance of the Year. Other artists with first-time nominations this year include "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight and pop sensation Shawn Mendes, along with Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Julia Michaels, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Tenille Towns.

This year, 14 acts are in the running for the highly coveted "Video of the Year" award, including Carrie Underwood, who reigns as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 18 wins. The top five "Video of the Year" nominees will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote all day and throughout the show on Twitter to determine the winner.

Fan voting begins today at vote.cmt.com and continues until 11:59pm ET on Tuesday, June 4.

The nominees for the 2019 CMT MUSIC AWARDS are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced the morning of the show, with final voting held on social media during the live telecast.

? Carrie Underwood - "Cry Pretty"

? Chris Janson - "Drunk Girl"

? Cole Swindell - "Break Up in the End"

? Dan + Shay - "Speechless"

? Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne - "Burning Man"

? Eric Church - "Desperate Man"

? Florida Georgia Line - "Simple"

? Kacey Musgraves - "Rainbow"

? Kane Brown - "Good as You"

? Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels - "Coming Home"

? Kelsea Ballerini - "Miss Me More"

? Luke Combs - "She Got the Best of Me"

? Maren Morris - "GIRL"

? Zac Brown Band - "Someone I Used To Know"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

? Cole Swindell - "Break Up in the End"

? Eric Church - "Desperate Man"

? Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert - "Drowns The Whiskey"

? Kane Brown - "Lose It"

? Kenny Chesney - "Get Along"

? Luke Bryan - "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset"

? Thomas Rhett - "Life Changes"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

? Brandi Carlile - "The Joke"

? Carly Pearce - "Closer To You"

? Carrie Underwood - "Love Wins"

? Kacey Musgraves - "Space Cowboy"

? Kelsea Ballerini - "Miss Me More"

? Maren Morris - "GIRL"

? Miranda Lambert - "Keeper of the Flame"

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

? Brothers Osborne - "I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"

? Dan + Shay - "Speechless"

? Florida Georgia Line - "Simple"

? LOCASH - "Feels Like A Party"

? Maddie & Tae - "Friends Don't"

? Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift - "Babe"

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

? Eli Young Band - "Love Ain't"

? LANCO - "Born to Love You"

? Little Big Town - "Summer Fever"

? Midland - "Burn Out"

? Old Dominion - "Hotel Key"

? Zac Brown Band - "Someone I Used To Know"

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

? Ashley McBryde - "Girl Goin' Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)"

? Jimmie Allen - "Best Shot"

? Jordan Davis - "Take It From Me"

? Mitchell Tenpenny - "Drunk Me"

? Morgan Wallen - "Whiskey Glasses"

? Runaway June - "Buy My Own Drinks"

? Tenille Townes - "Somebody's Daughter"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

? Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell - "What Happens In A Small Town"

? Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley - "Straight To Hell"

? Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne - "Burning Man"

? Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert - "Drowns The Whiskey"

? Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels - "Coming Home"

? Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift - "Babe"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

Boyz II Men and Brett Young - "Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)"

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges - "Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)"

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile - "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)"

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor - "Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)"

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight - "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night" (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes - "Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)"

Returning for the second consecutive year, award-winning musical talent Little Big Town will serve as hosts for the evening when the "2019 CMT Music Awards" premieres LIVE from Nashville next month. The chart-topping group has graced the "CMT Music Awards" stage with multiple wins and performances under their belts and will introduce the next wave of winners in Nashville during one of the most highly-anticipated events in country music. As nominees, they'll also vie for "CMT Performance of the Year" and "Group Video of the Year."





