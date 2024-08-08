Bronski Beat's 'Why?' Reimagined With Special Guest Neil Tennant

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



London Records has shared a new remix of yet another classic Bronski Beat track, "Why?," remixed by Superchumbo and featuring the legendary Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, this marks the third remix taken from the upcoming 40th anniversary deluxe reissue of Bronski Beat's seminal debut album The Age Of Consent. It follows reworks of the classic queer anthem 'Smalltown Boy'from producers ABSOLUTE. and Planningtorock, respectively.

A worldwide Top 10 in September 1984, "Why?" cemented Bronski Beat as pop's foremost proponents of meaningful dance music, opening with the sound of shattering glass and a questioning vocal by Jimmy Somerville and before launching into a driven energetic formula, its lyrics focused more centrally on anti-gay prejudice.



40 years on, Tom Stephan (aka Superchumbo) revisits "Why?," creating an unrelenting dance-floor behemoth full of intensity and fluidity. A dance music titan with 20 Billboard US Dance number ones under his belt, Tom's rework is crowned with a defiant new vocal by Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant, sitting alongside the urgency and anger of Jimmy Somerville's original strident take. Percolating towards an insane drop, this new Superchumbo mix takes no prisoners.



Speaking about the remix, Bronski Beat singer Jimmy Somerville reveals: "I've known Tom for a good few years now and when I asked him if he'd like to do a remix of 'Why?' he said yes straight away. The song is a part of his story. I was so moved when he shared that story with me. The lyric is our shared experience as it is for so many others...and forty years later the lyric still tells the story of LGBTQi+....the hate, the violence, the discrimination, the imprisonment and state-sanctioned murder of those who dare to be their true selves and it's happening somewhere right now as I write this."



Speaking on the rework, Tom explains: "My goal was to create an updated mix that fits well with contemporary sounds while preserving the original intensity and energy. After I submitted the mix, Jimmy asked me if I could include a few more lyrics from the original song. I had recently watched a Pet Shop Boys documentary where Neil Tennant read some of his lyrics, which moved me to tears," he continues. "I imagined Neil speaking these lyrics, creating a powerful contrast. I left Neil a voicemail on my way to a gig abroad and by the time I reached Heathrow I had his vocals on my phone, added them to the track on my flight, and played it that night!"



"I was fing whooping like a banshee round my kitchen when Tom told me Neil would like to contribute!" exclaims Jimmy. "To speak the lyrics of 'Why?' and to hear Tom's musical reworking of the track is fing mind-blowing. So to hear Neil, one of our greatest pop lyricists, speaking my words... It brings it into the here and now and also retains its history with my original vocal. I genuinely felt moved."



"It is a great honour to work on this iconic song with two legends who were lifelines to me while growing up gay in a small town," says Tom.



Released in 1984, The Age of Consent was a pioneering voice in the fight for queer liberation and equal rights, bravely addressing the struggles and triumphs of LGBTQ+ communities at a time when such discussions were often silenced.



Fast forward 40 years, and while some milestones such as equal marriage have been won, the fight for true equality throughout the LGBTQ+ community continues. Following a general election in the UK that saw the Trans community spotlighted in a vicious culture war, and essentially used as a political football, not to mention an increasing amount of anti-Trans rhetoric in the U.S. political landscape, "Why?"'s' themes of liberation and defiance remain as prescient today as they were then: 'You and me together, Fighting for our love'.



On October 18, London Records will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Bronski Beat's groundbreaking debut album, 'The Age of Consent,' with deluxe reissues that promise to captivate both long-time fans and new listeners. To mark this momentous occasion, the 40th-anniversary reissue of 'The Age of Consent' will be available in a variety of physical and digital formats, including a 5-Disc Deluxe Edition (4CD+DVD): featuring 4 essays by Tom Rasmussen, Lesley Chow, Lucy Robinson, and Barney Ashton-Bullock, the original album, bonus tracks, remixes, rarities, early versions, and rare radio sessions. Its DVD comes with restored promo videos, Top of the Pops performances, and original TV adverts.



Other formats include 2CD with new reworks, 2LP (with 'The Age of Consent' and its neighboring remix album 'Hundreds & Thousands,' a yellow 1LP edition (Lexer Music Exclusive), and a Super Deluxe Edition exclusive Blu Ray edition featuring 'The Age of Consent' and 'Hundreds & Thousands' in Dolby Atmos & 5.1 mixes.



Pre-order the 40th Anniversary re-issue of Bronski Beat's debut album,

'The Age of Consent' HERE.



The Superchumbo Remix of "Why?" ft. Neil Tennant is out everywhere now.

The 40th Anniversary Editions of Bronski Beat's 'The Age of Consent' are out October 18. Pre-order HERE.

4CD+DVD DELUXE SET TRACKLISTING

DISC ONE

THE AGE OF CONSENT - THE ALBUM PLUS

WHY?

IT AIN'T NECESSARILY SO

SCREAMING

NO MORE WAR

LOVE AND & MONEY

SMALLTOWN BOY

HEATWAVE

JUNK

NEED A MAN BLUES

I FEEL LOVE / JOHNNY REMEMBER ME

SMALLTOWN BOY (DJ 7" EDIT) - Bonus track

WHY? (REMIX) - Bonus track

IT AIN'T NECESSARILY SO (7" VERSION) - Bonus track

I FEEL LOVE (7" VERSION) WITH MARC ALMOND - Bonus track

RUN FROM LOVE (RADIO VERSION) - Bonus track

HARD RAIN (NME 7" VERSION) - Bonus track

DISC TWO

HUNDREDS & THOUSANDS - THE REMIX PLUS

HEATWAVE (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

WHY (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

RUN FROM LOVE (DOMINIC MAITA REMIX)

HARD RAIN (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

SMALLTOWN BOY (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

JUNK (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

LOVE AND MONEY (HUNDREDS & THOUSANDS REMIX) * - Bonus track

INFATUATION / MEMORIES - Bonus track

CLOSE TO THE EDGE - Bonus track

I FEEL LOVE (CAKE MIX) WITH MARC ALMOND - Bonus track

CADILLAC CAR (EXTENDED) - Bonus track

DISC THREE

CONSENT EXTENDED - THE 12 INCHES PLUS

SMALLTOWN BOY (12" VERSION)

WHY? (12" VERSION)

IT AIN'T NECESSARILY SO (12" VERSION)

I FEEL LOVE (12" VERSION) WITH MARC ALMOND

RUN FROM LOVE (US CLUB REMIX '85) *

SMALLTOWN BOY (US CLUB REMIX '84) *

RED DANCE

THE POTATO FIELDS

PUIT D'AMOUR

SIGNS (AND WONDERS)

I FEEL LOVE (FRUIT MIX)

DISC FOUR

IGNORE AT YOUR PERIL - THE RARITIES PLUS

SMALLTOWN BOY (CAPITAL RADIO SESSION, MAY '84) *

HEATWAVE (CAPITAL RADIO SESSION, MAY '84) *

HARD RAIN (CAPITAL RADIO SESSION, MAY '84 )*

WHY? (EARLY VERSION, MARCH '84) *

CRAZY MARAQUITTA (STUDIO SESSION) *

IT AIN'T NECESSARILY SO (EARLY VERSION) *

UPSIDE DOWN (STUDIO SESSION) *

SCREAMING (EARLY VERSION, MARCH '84) *

THE POWER OF THE GOLD (STUDIO SESSION) *

LOVE AND MONEY (EARLY VERSION) *

FIRST CHURCH (FEEL LOVE) (STUDIO SESSION) *

JUNK (EARLY VERSION 2) *

WALKING (STUDIO SESSION) *

NO MORE WAR (EARLY VERSION) *

1GO (YOU & ME) (STUDIO SESSION) *

CLOSE TO THE EDGE (EARLY ALTERNATE EXTENDED MIX) *

HEATWAVE (EARLY VERSION) *

THE OTHER SIDE OF THE TRACKS (STUDIO SESSION) *

SMALLTOWN BOY (EARLY VERSION, MARCH '84) *

DISC FIVE

THE FIRST CHAPTER - THE VIDEOS PLUS [DVD]

OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEOS

SMALLTOWN BOY (RESTORED PROMO)

WHY? (RESTORED PROMO)

IT AIN'T NECESSARILY SO (RESTORED PROMO)

I FEEL LOVE (RESTORED PROMO) WITH MARC ALMOND

TOP OF THE POPS PERFORMANCES

SMALLTOWN BOY (BBC 'TOP OF THE POPS', JUNE '84)

WHY? (BBC 'TOP OF THE POPS', SEPTEMBER '84)

IT AIN'T NECESSARILY SO (BBC 'TOP OF THE POPS', DECEMBER '84)

I FEEL LOVE (BBC 'TOP OF THE POPS', APRIL '85) WITH MARC ALMOND

ORIGINAL TV ADVERTS

THE AGE OF CONSENT - TV ADVERT #1 (DECEMBER '84) *

THE AGE OF CONSENT - TV ADVERT #2 (JANUARY '85) *

* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

2CD TRACKLISTING

DISC ONE

WHY?

IT AIN'T NECESSARILY SO

SCREAMING

NO MORE WAR

LOVE AND MONEY

SMALLTOWN BOY

HEATWAVE

JUNK

NEED A MAN BLUES

I FEEL LOVE / JOHNNY REMEMBER ME

SMALLTOWN BOY (ABSOLUTE. EXTENDED REWORK)

SMALLTOWN BOY (PLANNINGTOROCK'S 'THE LOVE THAT YOU NEED' REWORK)

SMALLTOWN BOY (DAVE AUDÉ VS TALL PAUL REMIX) *

WHY? (SUPERCHUMBO MIX FT. NEIL TENNANT) *

SMALLTOWN BOY (THE KNOCKS & BRONSKI BEAT FT PERFUME GENIUS) *

DISC TWO

HEATWAVE (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

WHY (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

RUN FROM LOVE (DOMINIC MAITA REMIX)

HARD RAIN (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

SMALLTOWN BOY (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

JUNK (HARVEY GOLDBERG REMIX)

LOVE AND MONEY (HUNDREDS & THOUSANDS REMIX) *

INFATUATION / MEMORIES

CLOSE TO THE EDGE

I FEEL LOVE (CAKE MIX) WITH MARC ALMOND

CADILLAC CAR (EXTENDED)

