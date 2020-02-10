Bridesmen Shares New Single 'The Times'

LGBTQ artist Bridesmen just premiered a new track and visuals via Billboard. Entitled 'The Times' the powerful track depicts life as we know it and the trials and tribulations that we face every waking day.

Bridesmen is Kenton Chen who starred in Perfect Harmony on NBC. Chen has found success performing with artists such as Katy Perry, Sara Bareilles and Jennifer Hudson, as well as touring with Portugal the Man. His work with Postmodern Jukebox has reached over 13 million views on YouTube. Bridesmen has been featured in The FADER and Pride to name a few.

Bridesmen is Los Angeles based Kenton Chen, an indie neo-soul, R&B singer/songwriter who has set out to encourage others to find power within themselves and use compassion to enact change. Known for his work on NBC's Sing-Off, as well as his performances with Postmodern Jukebox and Scary Pockets, Chen's latest project is a radical departure from his jazz/a cappella roots. Chen strives to explore the darker side of human nature, the dichotomy of morality and how to be a good person in a world that ostracizes you, i.e. a 'bridesmen' at a wedding.

The root of the new project Bridesmen, is an outlet for Chen to convey the artistic side of himself, unrelated to other people. With a running theme of expressing individual freedom and responsibility, the singer narrates the emotions of loneliness and the effect it can have on people. Chen reveals, "We hurt when we don't understand each other and we hurt when we are unwilling to change. The best thing we can do is be ourselves within the context of what we were given". As a gay Asian second generation immigrant, he grew up feeling isolated, constantly hiding behind masks to protect himself. In Bridesmen, Chen aspires to uncover these masks in an effort to live a boundless and truthful life. "I want people to know that as I have grown and matured as an artist and a human being, I've come to realize that my specific experiences of being gay and Asian are not particular to me. My life story reverberates far beyond my specificities, and anyone from any race or sexuality can empathize with the need to belong and be understood", expresses Chen.





