Bri Fletcher Releases Official 'Pessimist' Music Video

Rising singer/songwriter Bri Fletcher has released the official music video for "Pessimist." Written by Fletcher, Zach Williams and Shaina Arb, and premiered American Songwriter, "Pessimist" 'is a is a powerful statement of resilience and grit' and showcases Fletcher's 'beautiful combination of soaring melodies and powerhouse-injected vocal confidence' (B-Sides & Badlands). The show-stopping track has also been featured on Spotify editorial playlists Wild Country, Fresh Finds: Country, New Music Nashville, Young Country and Next From Nashville. Click HERE to find "Pessimist" on your preferred digital platform.

Vocal powerhouse and rising singer/songwriter Bri Fletcher is quickly making a name for herself. The Dallas/Fort Worth native's work ethic mixed with raw talent and the ability to write straight to the heart songs, has readied Fletcher for a bright future. Most recently, Fletcher recruited a group of 17 ladies to work in front of the mic and behind the scenes for an all-female collaboration entitled "Glow."

The women empowerment track was premiered by Sounds Like Nashville while the music video made its world premiere with CMT.com and CMT Music and is currently in rotation on the network. The "Glow" release follows several singles released by Fletcher in the past year including "Pessimist", emotional ballad and music video for "Cause I Love You," premiered by Taste of Country and mid-tempo track, "Therapy" and accompanying music video premiered by Country Now. Fletcher partnered with American Idol alum Sammy Arriaga for cover of the classic holiday song "Silent Night" which premiered on CMT Music.

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her "Debully" assemblies to schools across the US. Determined to use her music to empower and encourage, Fletcher hopes to leave one resounding message: kindness and worthiness for worthiness for all.

Listen here: