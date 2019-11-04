Brett Young Announces 'The Chapters Tour'

Multi-PLATINUM selling performer Brett Young shares details today for his headlining THE CHAPTERS TOUR. Hitting nearly 30 cities on the trek throughout the U.S. and Canada, Young will kick off his tour beginning in January. Featuring special guest Matt Ferranti, tickets go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 8 at 10am local time at BrettYoungMusic.com.



THE CHAPTERS TOUR - celebrating and integrating milestones from every corner of Young's storied journey - follows yet another landmark year. As he "proved to be the complete entertainer" (Sounds Like Nashville), the 5x chart-topper continued to perform as "concertgoers couldn't possibly get more excited" (Naples Daily News) on several headlining dates including three back-to-back sold out shows at The Novo in LA, making him the first Country artist to have three shows in a row at the iconic venue. Additionally, Young appeared at multiple festivals including stops at Country LakeShake in Chicago, IL, Faster Horses in Brooklyn, MI, and iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas. Next year, he will return to the 2020 Stagecoach lineup on Friday, April 24 in Indio, CA.



"I'm so excited about THE CHAPTERS TOUR for so many reasons," Young shared. "Being in a position to continue to headline even bigger shows is an honor and humbling, and I can't wait to show our fans what we've been working on for them. They're definitely in for some surprises!"

THE CHAPTERS TOUR Dates:

1/30 - Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN

1/31 - Stranahan Theater - Toledo, OH

2/1 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

2/6 - Old National Events Plaza - Evansville, IN

2/7 - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO

2/8 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

2/14 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH

2/15 - Bob Carpenter Center - Newark, DE

2/27 - Orpheum Theatre - Omaha, NE

2/28 - Mankato Civic Center - Mankato, MN

2/29 - Swiftel Center - Brookings, SD

3/26 - Robinson Performance Hall - Little Rock, AR

3/27 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

4/16 - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

4/17 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

4/18 - Sprint Pavilion - Charlottesville, VA

4/25 - Red Rock Casino Resort Spa - Las Vegas, NV

4/26 - Mechanics Bank Theater - Bakersfield, CA

5/1 - Avila Beach Resort - San Luis Obispo, CA

5/4 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT

5/7 - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - Edmonton, AB

5/8 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

5/9 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC



In related news, as his current single "Catch," continues its ascent inside the Top 30 at Country radio, Young's multi-week No. One smash "Here Tonight" has earned his fifth consecutive RIAA PLATINUM certification. Additionally, VEVO recently recognized the music video for Young's 5X PLATINUM hit "In Case You Didn't Know" as the THIRD most-viewed Country music video ever with over 316 MILLION views to date.



Young's sophomore release, TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records), debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release and features current single "Catch" and lead chart-topping hit "Here Tonight," both which he co-wrote. TICKET TO L.A. follows his PLATINUM self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks. Delivering five consecutive No. 1 hits with "In Case You Didn't Know" (5X PLATINUM), "Mercy" (2X PLATINUM), "Sleep Without You" (PLATINUM), "Like I Loved You" (PLATINUM) and "Here Tonight" (PLATINUM), Young was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year. He has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Young has amassed more than 3 billion streams of his catalog globally. He is set to bring his live show coast-to-coast on THE CHAPTERS TOUR beginning in January 2020. For additional information, visit BrettYoungMusic.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories