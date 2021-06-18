Breakout R&B Artist Dee Gatti Drops Debut EP 'Just Called To Say'

Acclaimed Fort Worth R&B singer and songwriter, Dee Gatti, has unveiled her breakout debut EP, Just Called To Say, available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Penned by Gatti, the 8-track tape features new focus track "Must Be Something" alongside previously released singles "Caught Up" and "Clear My Mind," which racked up millions of streams and prompted outlets like UPROXX, EARMILK, ESSENCE, and R&B Radar to take notice.

On the release of her new project, Gatti shares, "My debut EP is the story of a very intense relationship that I just got out of - and I know a lot of others have been through the trials and tribulations of a deep love, so they'll definitely be able to relate."

Proclaimed an "Artist to Watch" by Ebro Darden of Beats1 Radio, Gatti has worked with the likes of Jacquees, Phora, Brian Michael Cox, Los Hendrix, and Sonic Major as well as been co-signed by GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer Nija Charles.

Hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, Dee Gatti is poised to be the next breakout R&B superstar. Growing up in a single-parent home with 5 brothers and sisters, Dee and her family relied on each other to get through tough times. Before she found her calling in music, Dee would work night jobs to help make ends meet. With her family being the most important thing, her main goal has been to support them turning to music as a way to rise above the innumerable hardships she faced growing up in poverty.

While Dee has been singing and writing all her life, she never had the desire to be an artist - that is until one day she played her music for a few friends. She then realized how much they enjoyed listening to her. From that day forward she began taking music seriously. Amongst Dee's musical influences are Boyz II Men, Chris Brown, and Summer Walker. She spent a lot of time studying these 3 artists and credits them as who she drew the most inspiration from. Contrarily, Dee's biggest motivation is Tupac and is the main reason she is who she is. His passion being contagious was something Dee always related to.

With 2020 being a year integral to her growth as a person and an artist, Dee is ready to make her mark with the release of her June 2021 debut EP, Just Called To Say, which she is hoping will help further establish her fanbase. "The amount of support I have gotten recently has been so special and I hope these fans will be with me to the end" says Dee. Working with a team of esteemed producers, including Azul Wynter (Post Malone, French Montana, Cardi B), Sonic Major (Kaash Paige), CoopTheTruth (YBN Cordae), Shraban, and DreEazy, she has been working tirelessly to carefully craft her sound.

