Breakout British Band Sports Team Confirms Extensive Worldwide Tour Dates This Fall
The forthcoming tour is in support of the band’s highly anticipated new album Gulp! which is set for release on August 12.
Today, breakthrough British band Sports Team confirms an extensive run of worldwide tour dates this fall. Kicking off on September 16 in Atlanta, the tour includes headlining performances at New York's Mercury Lounge, Los Angeles' The Echo, Chicago's Schuba's and DC's Songbyrd. General onsale begins on Friday, June 17 here. See below for a complete list of tour dates.
The forthcoming tour is in support of the band's highly anticipated new album Gulp! which is set for release on August 12 via Island UK/Bright Antenna. The previously debuted two singles from Gulp!, with "R Entertainment" and "The Game" both premiering on BBC Radio.
Sports Team is Alex Rice (lead vocals), Rob Knaggs (rhythm guitar, vocals), Henry Young (lead guitar), Oli Dewdney (bass), Al Greenwood (drums) and Ben Mack (keyboard, percussion).
Formed in 2016, the band released two EPs, Winter Nets and Keep Walking!, before sharing their 2020 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album Deep Down Happy, which reached #2 on the UK's Official Charts, achieving the biggest vinyl sales for a debut British artist that year.
Rolling Stone hails, "The crisp, jagged tunes on their debut LP, Deep Down Happy, recall Franz Ferdinand or the early Arctic Monkeys; their weird-angled guitars can evoke Pavement or Silkworm; their clever critiques of British life recall Pulp and the Kinks; and singer Alex Rice's ranting style has shades of Art Brut's Eddie Argos and Mark E. Smith of the Fall. It's all conjured with a buoyant sense of good-natured humor, so they sound like they're having fun even when they're pissed off. The album bounces by with the logic of a free-for-all pub debate."
Sports Team's vivid vignettes of modern Britain and inspections of the follies, foibles and frustrations of youth have earned them an impassioned fanbase, a real community who come together at the band's electrifying and infectious live shows.
Tour Dates
June 16- Bergen, Norway-Bergenfest 2022
June 17-Oslo, Norway-Sofienbergparken
July 1-Manchester, UK-Castlefield Bowl
July 6- Madrid, Spain-Mad Cool Festival 2022
July 14- Sesimbra, Portugal-Super Bock Super Rock 2022
July 29- Edinburgh, UK-Edinburgh Academicals Sports Ground
August 5- Cardiff, UK-Bute Park
August 12-Haldern, Germany-Haldern Pop Festival 2022
August 19-Bristol, UK-Rough Trade Bristol
August 20-London, UK-Rough Trade East
August 21-Nottingham, UK-Rough Trade Nottingham
August 23-Oxford, UK-The Bullingdon
August 27- Portsmouth, UK-Victorious Festival 2022
September 8-9- Málaga, Spain-Sacaba Beach
September 10-Madrid, Spain-Mad Cool Sunset 2022
September 16-Atlanta, GA-Masquerade
September 17-Richmond, VA-Music Hall
September 18-Washington D.C.-Songbyrd
September 20-Cambridge, MA-Middle East Upstairs
September 21-New York, NY-Mercury Lounge
September 22-Philadelphia, PA-Johnny Brenda's
September 24-Toronto, Canada-Hard Luck Bar
September 25-Detroit, MI-El Club
September 26-Chicago, IL-Schubas
September 28-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry
September 30-Oklahoma City, OK-Ponyboy
October 1-Austin, TX-Empire Control Room
October 2-Dallas, TX-House of Blues
October 4-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar
October 6-Santa Ana, CA-The Observatory
October 7-Los Angeles, CA-The Echo
October 8-San Francisco, CA-Bottom of the Hill
October 11-Leeds, UK-O2 Academy
October 12-Glasgow, UK-Barrowlands Ballroom
October 13-Birmingham, UK-O2 Academy
October 14-Manchester, UK-Manchester Academy
October 16-Nottingham, UK-Rock City
October 17-Southampton, UK-O2 Guildhall
October 19-Bristol, UK-O2 Academy
October 20-Norwich, UK-UEA
October 21-London, UK-The Roundhouse
October 24-Belfast, Ireland-Limelight 2
October 25-Dublin, Ireland-The Academy
November 4- Zurich, Switzerland-Exil
November 6-Vienna, Austria- Chelsea
November 9- Berlin, Germany- Privatclub
November 13- Stockholm, Sweden-Debaser Hornstulls Strand
November 14- Oslo, Norway-Parkteatret Scene
November 16-Hamburg, Germany- Molotow
November 17- Köln, Germany- Helios 37
November 21-Parisa, France- La Boule Noire