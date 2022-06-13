Breakout British Band Sports Team Confirms Extensive Worldwide Tour Dates This Fall

Today, breakthrough British band Sports Team confirms an extensive run of worldwide tour dates this fall. Kicking off on September 16 in Atlanta, the tour includes headlining performances at New York's Mercury Lounge, Los Angeles' The Echo, Chicago's Schuba's and DC's Songbyrd. General onsale begins on Friday, June 17 here. See below for a complete list of tour dates.

The forthcoming tour is in support of the band's highly anticipated new album Gulp! which is set for release on August 12 via Island UK/Bright Antenna. The previously debuted two singles from Gulp!, with "R Entertainment" and "The Game" both premiering on BBC Radio.

Sports Team is Alex Rice (lead vocals), Rob Knaggs (rhythm guitar, vocals), Henry Young (lead guitar), Oli Dewdney (bass), Al Greenwood (drums) and Ben Mack (keyboard, percussion).

Formed in 2016, the band released two EPs, Winter Nets and Keep Walking!, before sharing their 2020 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album Deep Down Happy, which reached #2 on the UK's Official Charts, achieving the biggest vinyl sales for a debut British artist that year.

Rolling Stone hails, "The crisp, jagged tunes on their debut LP, Deep Down Happy, recall Franz Ferdinand or the early Arctic Monkeys; their weird-angled guitars can evoke Pavement or Silkworm; their clever critiques of British life recall Pulp and the Kinks; and singer Alex Rice's ranting style has shades of Art Brut's Eddie Argos and Mark E. Smith of the Fall. It's all conjured with a buoyant sense of good-natured humor, so they sound like they're having fun even when they're pissed off. The album bounces by with the logic of a free-for-all pub debate."

Sports Team's vivid vignettes of modern Britain and inspections of the follies, foibles and frustrations of youth have earned them an impassioned fanbase, a real community who come together at the band's electrifying and infectious live shows.

Tour Dates

June 16- Bergen, Norway-Bergenfest 2022

June 17-Oslo, Norway-Sofienbergparken

July 1-Manchester, UK-Castlefield Bowl

July 6- Madrid, Spain-Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 14- Sesimbra, Portugal-Super Bock Super Rock 2022

July 29- Edinburgh, UK-Edinburgh Academicals Sports Ground

August 5- Cardiff, UK-Bute Park

August 12-Haldern, Germany-Haldern Pop Festival 2022

August 19-Bristol, UK-Rough Trade Bristol

August 20-London, UK-Rough Trade East

August 21-Nottingham, UK-Rough Trade Nottingham

August 23-Oxford, UK-The Bullingdon

August 27- Portsmouth, UK-Victorious Festival 2022

September 8-9- Málaga, Spain-Sacaba Beach

September 10-Madrid, Spain-Mad Cool Sunset 2022

September 16-Atlanta, GA-Masquerade

September 17-Richmond, VA-Music Hall

September 18-Washington D.C.-Songbyrd

September 20-Cambridge, MA-Middle East Upstairs

September 21-New York, NY-Mercury Lounge

September 22-Philadelphia, PA-Johnny Brenda's

September 24-Toronto, Canada-Hard Luck Bar

September 25-Detroit, MI-El Club

September 26-Chicago, IL-Schubas

September 28-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry

September 30-Oklahoma City, OK-Ponyboy

October 1-Austin, TX-Empire Control Room

October 2-Dallas, TX-House of Blues

October 4-Phoenix, AZ-Valley Bar

October 6-Santa Ana, CA-The Observatory

October 7-Los Angeles, CA-The Echo

October 8-San Francisco, CA-Bottom of the Hill

October 11-Leeds, UK-O2 Academy

October 12-Glasgow, UK-Barrowlands Ballroom

October 13-Birmingham, UK-O2 Academy

October 14-Manchester, UK-Manchester Academy

October 16-Nottingham, UK-Rock City

October 17-Southampton, UK-O2 Guildhall

October 19-Bristol, UK-O2 Academy

October 20-Norwich, UK-UEA

October 21-London, UK-The Roundhouse

October 24-Belfast, Ireland-Limelight 2

October 25-Dublin, Ireland-The Academy

November 4- Zurich, Switzerland-Exil

November 6-Vienna, Austria- Chelsea

November 9- Berlin, Germany- Privatclub

November 13- Stockholm, Sweden-Debaser Hornstulls Strand

November 14- Oslo, Norway-Parkteatret Scene

November 16-Hamburg, Germany- Molotow

November 17- Köln, Germany- Helios 37

November 21-Parisa, France- La Boule Noire