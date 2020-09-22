Brave Williams Releases Lyric Video for 'Don't Tell Me No'

Don't Tell Me No is an unapologetic assertion of vulnerability.

Don't Tell Me No is an unapologetic assertion of vulnerability. It gives you permission to not let your ego make decisions for your heart and a reason to say yes to love. The song was written by Brave Williams, Brittany Barber (John Legend, Ty Dolla), and Kristal Tytewriter Oliver (Diddy, Chrisette Michele) and produced by Ivan "Orthodox" Barias (Mary J Blige, Phony PPL, Chris Brown).

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Brave Williams is best known for her contrasting sultry, edgy vocals layered with intensely relatable lyrics that will either make you dance, smile, high-five your BFF or reevaluate your relationship. Brave released her debut project, "Fearless," in May 2015, with a break-out buzztrack titled, "Oooh Luv Ya," and followed-up with, "Road Trippin'," which was also released in 2015. The wide-spread buzz and download support for the new vibrant. With such a promising future in the entertainment industry, Brave's past is nothing less of amazing and has molded her well. She's the co-founder of the 2009 girl group, Rich girl, which included fellow crooner Sevyn Streeter and were signed to Jive Records.

Despite her busy performance and appearance schedule, Brave still finds the time for those less fortunate through her work with Associated Black Charities (ABC), as well as her own personal philanthropic missions including mentoring young girls in Baltimore City through the St. Francis Mentorship Program and the Baltimore City Women's Shelter. She's an avid health advocate and fitness guru who believes in healthily living, mind, body and soul. Currently, Williams is in the studio recording her self-titled debut R&B album, "Brave Williams,' set to be released on Brave New World SRG-ILS/Universal in 2020.

The multifaceted, singer/songwriter, is also a SAG - AFTRA actress whose talent landing roles in television hits including, TLC Biopic: Crazy, Sexy, Cool, Half & Half, R&B Diva's LA; films, While We Work and Love Dot Com and theatre roles in Ain't No Mother's Love and Lady Love to name a few.

Watch the new lyric video here:

