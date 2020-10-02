Brandy Clark's 'Like Mine' Premieres Today

Listen to the new single below.

Grammy-nominated and CMA Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark's new song, "Like Mine," produced by Brandi Carlile, is debuting today. Listen below.

Reflecting on the song, Clark shares, "'Like Mine' has multilayered meanings for me. It emanated from a conversation with my godson, that rolled into a conversation with co-writers about humanity and the world, that took shape as this song."

Written by Clark, Luke Dick, Jessie Jo Dillon and Laura Veltz, "Like Mine" is the second song Clark and Carlile created amid the COVID-19 pandemic while working from their respective quarantines. Their first collaboration, "Same Devil," performed by Clark and both featuring and produced by Carlile, premiered last week to critical acclaim-Entertainment Weekly declares, "this haunting, acoustic ballad that conjures both dark alleys and spectral hollers as it addresses the sins and salvations that unite us, more than honors the promise of the great Brandi/y summit of 2020," while Variety praises, "a harmonic convergence of names and voices that features the billing we might have thought possible only in fiction."

The two new songs follow Clark's critically acclaimed new album, Your Life is a Record, which is out now on Warner Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Jay Joyce, the album consists of eleven new songs including "Bigger Boat" featuring Randy Newman, of which Music Row declares, "It's wry, jaunty and sideways philosophical. Newman's drawl is as personality-packed as usual, and Clark's laid-back, winking delivery is a sheer delight. It fills my heart with joy that this woman makes music. She's a genius. That's all." Watch/share the official music video here.

Listen to "Like Mine" here:

