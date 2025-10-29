Brandi Carlile Unveils New Expanded Commentary Version of 'Returning To Myself' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile has shared a new expanded version of Returning To Myself, featuring exclusive commentary on each of the project’s ten tracks. Check it out below.

Her eighth studio album and first solo project in four years, Returning To Myself was produced by Carlile, Andrew Watt, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, and finds Carlile looking inward, reflecting backward, and ultimately, returning home after spending the last few years pouring herself into collaborations with musical icons and legends.

Already receiving widespread acclaim following its release this past Friday, Carlile will return to NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this Saturday, November 1 as musical guest for the fourth time.

In addition to Carlile, Watt, Dessner and Vernon, the album features her longtime bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth and SistaStrings (Monique and Chauntee Ross) as well as Josh Klinghoffer, Chad Smith, Matt Chamberlain, Dave Mackay, Rob Moose, Blake Mills, Mark Isham and Stewart Cole.

In celebration of the new music, Carlile will return to the road next year with “The Human Tour,” including arena shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe. Upcoming stops include New York’s Madison Square Garden, Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Boston’s TD Garden, Minneapolis’ Target Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena, Paris’ La Seine Musicale and Amsterdam’s AFAS Live among many others.

Due to overwhelming demand, Carlile has added a second show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, February 14. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Paid members of Carlile’s Bramily community have early access to tickets for the second New York show, which started today at 9:00AM local time. For the remaining 2026 dates, paid members of Carlile’s Bramily were given the first chance to purchase tickets. Pre-sale started yesterday at 10:00AM local time for all dates across North America, the U.K. and Europe.

Tickets for shows across North America, the U.K. and Europe will be available to the general public beginning this Friday, October 31 at 10:00AM local time. Please visit here for more information.

Carlile is an Oscar-nominated and 11x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer, 2x EMMY Award-winning composer, lyricist and writer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Throughout her acclaimed career, Carlile has released eight studio albums including Who Believes in Angels?—the universally critically acclaimed collaborative album with her childhood hero, Elton John—which debuted at No. 1 in the U.K. and top 10 in the U.S.

Additionally, Carlile continues her work as a renowned producer with recent Grammy Award-winning projects from Joni Mitchell and Brandy Clark. She also produced and recorded a rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer To Fine” with her wife, Catherine, which was included on Barbie The Album as well as a version of “Home,” which was featured in the final season of “Ted Lasso.” She received her first Oscar nomination in the Original Song category in January 2025 for “Never Too Late,” a track written alongside Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt for the Disney+ documentary of the same name, on Elton’s life and career.

Beloved by her peers, Carlile has collaborated with artists such as The Highwomen, Soundgarden, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Hozier, Noah Kahan, Jacob Collier, P!nk and Dolly Parton. Carlile was named OUT Magazine’s 2023 “Icon of the Year,” awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award” and NMPA’s 2023 Songwriter Icon Award and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and writer, Carlile is a founder of the Looking Out Foundation, which has raised over $8 million for grassroots causes to date. Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

on-sale this Friday, October 31 at 10:00AM local time

February 10—Philadelphia, PA—Xfinity Mobile Arena*

February 12—Boston, MA—TD Garden*

February 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*

February 14—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*

February 18—Toronto, Ontario—Scotiabank Arena*

February 20—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena*

February 21—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center*

February 24—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center*

February 27—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum*

March 4—Portland, OR—Moda Center*

March 6—San Francisco, CA—Chase Center*

October 15—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

October 18—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live

October 19—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hydro

October 21—London, U.K.—The O2

October 23—Paris, France—La Seine Musicale

October 24—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall

October 26—Dusseldorf, Germany—Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 27—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

October 29—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum

October 30—Stockholm, Sweden—Annexet

November 1—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno

*with special guest The Head & The Heart