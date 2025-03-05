Boys Noize Joins Nine Inch Nails on Peel It Back World Tour 2025

The tour kicks off in Europe in June and will move on to North America in August.
Artist-producer BOYS NOIZE will serve as the opening artist for the entire NINE INCH NAILS’ Peel It Back World Tour. BOYS NOIZE (Alex Ridha), Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross previously worked together on Challengers [MIXED], as Ridha had reworked and remixed the original score by Reznor and Ross for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers movie OST.
All tour dates are listed below, and tickets are now available here.
03/07 – Lisbon, Portugal @ 8 Marvila
03/15 – Madrid, Spain @ Code 166
03/27 – Miami, FL @ The Ground
03/28 – San Bernardino, CA @ Beyond Wonderland Festival
04/19 – Berlin, Germany @ RSO
04/20 – Beringen, Belgium @ Garnizoen 2025
04/25 – Jung-gu, South Korea @ EDC Korea
04/26 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zero
05/03 – Paris, FR @ Boiler Room
05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas 2025
05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas 2025
06/25 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Detroit 2025
06/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
06/17 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/18 – London, UK @ The O2
06/20 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/21 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop (Festival)
06/24 – Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica Novegro
06/26 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
06/27 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
06/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
07/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
07/07 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
07/08 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
08/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
08/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/26 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/09 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/13 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
BOYS NOIZE (Alex Ridha) builds worlds, then builds bridges between them. Propelled by an infatuation with sonic invention and a prescience for culture, the German-Iraqi artist, DJ, and producer has developed a peerless practice that is deeply informed by electronic music history but always pushes beyond convention.
As an international headliner and A-list producer BOYS NOIZE embodies the transformation and expansion of 21st century techno, house and electro into a massive global phenomenon. Yet as a Berliner and lifelong DJ, he remains dedicated to the underground, tearing through subcultural scenes large and small as he experiments with aliases across genres.
Despite his uncompromising taste, BOYS NOIZE is far from a gatekeeper. Instead, he opens portals for others to enter his world through his productions for A$AP ROCKY, LADY GAGA, and FRANK OCEAN, his film score work with TRENT REZNOR and ATTICUS ROSS for CHALLENGERS and OLVER STONE’S SNOWDEN, his collaborations with SKRILLEX, KELSEY LU, PUSSY RIOT, SHYGIRL, RICO NASTY, VTSS, TOMMY CASH and CHILLY GONZALES, his EP and OFF WHITE capsule collection with the late VIRGIL ABLOH, his remixes for DAFT PUNK, AG COOK, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, SOPHIE and DEPECHE MODE.
As temperatures and tempos rise, so does BOYS NOIZE’s output. He’s been on a tear of 140+ bpm techno tracks and remixes, including festival rippers “FCKVRND”, “STEADY PACE” with VTSS, “FINE DAY ANTHEM” with SKRILLEX, and three new singles ready to blast off in 2025.
Still, BOYS NOIZE remains fiercely independent, intimately involved in supporting the culture that brought him his success. After many years self-releasing on BOYSNOIZE RECORDS, Ridha is launching an expansive concept label that reflects new modes of creative and subcultural circulation. Integrating music, objects, and a pluralistic network of artists and scenes against the trend of aesthetic universalization and refinement, ONES and ZEROS (OAZ) debuted with a 22-track compilation as well as limited-run jewellery designed by ALLIGATOR JESUS and ERIC TIMOTHY CARLSON on February 21.
Like the dialogue between DJ and dancefloor, Ridha’s practice is ultimately one of active creation and conversation across boundaries. BOYS NOIZE is many things—legendary electro DJ, GRAMMY-winning pop producer, breakout film composer, leading figure of the new techno zeitgeist—but no one of them personifies him. Instead, BOYS NOIZE can be found in the connections between and beyond, a network of energy, principles, and taste always reaching towards what is to come.
Photo credit: Jamie Boyd
