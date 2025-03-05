Boys Noize Joins Nine Inch Nails on Peel It Back World Tour 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Artist-producer BOYS NOIZE will serve as the opening artist for the entire NINE INCH NAILS’ Peel It Back World Tour. BOYS NOIZE (Alex Ridha), Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross previously worked together on Challengers [MIXED], as Ridha had reworked and remixed the original score by Reznor and Ross for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers movie OST.

The NINE INCH NAILS’ Peel It Back World Tour kicks off in Europe in June and will move on to North America in August. All tour dates are listed below, and tickets are now available here.

BOYS NOIZE on tour:

03/07 – Lisbon, Portugal @ 8 Marvila

03/15 – Madrid, Spain @ Code 166

03/27 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

03/28 – San Bernardino, CA @ Beyond Wonderland Festival

04/19 – Berlin, Germany @ RSO

04/20 – Beringen, Belgium @ Garnizoen 2025

04/25 – Jung-gu, South Korea @ EDC Korea

04/26 – Tokyo, Japan @ Zero

05/03 – Paris, FR @ Boiler Room

05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas 2025

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas 2025

06/25 – Detroit, MI @ Movement Detroit 2025

BOYS NOIZE on tour with NINE INCH NAILS:

06/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/17 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/18 – London, UK @ The O2

06/20 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/21 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop (Festival)

06/24 – Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica Novegro

06/26 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

06/27 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

06/29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

07/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

07/07 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

07/08 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

08/06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

08/15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/26 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

08/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

09/06 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/09 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

09/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/13 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

About BOYS NOIZE:

BOYS NOIZE (Alex Ridha) builds worlds, then builds bridges between them. Propelled by an infatuation with sonic invention and a prescience for culture, the German-Iraqi artist, DJ, and producer has developed a peerless practice that is deeply informed by electronic music history but always pushes beyond convention.

As an international headliner and A-list producer BOYS NOIZE embodies the transformation and expansion of 21st century techno, house and electro into a massive global phenomenon. Yet as a Berliner and lifelong DJ, he remains dedicated to the underground, tearing through subcultural scenes large and small as he experiments with aliases across genres.

Despite his uncompromising taste, BOYS NOIZE is far from a gatekeeper. Instead, he opens portals for others to enter his world through his productions for A$AP ROCKY, LADY GAGA, and FRANK OCEAN, his film score work with TRENT REZNOR and ATTICUS ROSS for CHALLENGERS and OLVER STONE’S SNOWDEN, his collaborations with SKRILLEX, KELSEY LU, PUSSY RIOT, SHYGIRL, RICO NASTY, VTSS, TOMMY CASH and CHILLY GONZALES, his EP and OFF WHITE capsule collection with the late VIRGIL ABLOH, his remixes for DAFT PUNK, AG COOK, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, SOPHIE and DEPECHE MODE.

As temperatures and tempos rise, so does BOYS NOIZE’s output. He’s been on a tear of 140+ bpm techno tracks and remixes, including festival rippers “FCKVRND”, “STEADY PACE” with VTSS, “FINE DAY ANTHEM” with SKRILLEX, and three new singles ready to blast off in 2025.

Still, BOYS NOIZE remains fiercely independent, intimately involved in supporting the culture that brought him his success. After many years self-releasing on BOYSNOIZE RECORDS, Ridha is launching an expansive concept label that reflects new modes of creative and subcultural circulation. Integrating music, objects, and a pluralistic network of artists and scenes against the trend of aesthetic universalization and refinement, ONES and ZEROS (OAZ) debuted with a 22-track compilation as well as limited-run jewellery designed by ALLIGATOR JESUS and ERIC TIMOTHY CARLSON on February 21.

Like the dialogue between DJ and dancefloor, Ridha’s practice is ultimately one of active creation and conversation across boundaries. BOYS NOIZE is many things—legendary electro DJ, GRAMMY-winning pop producer, breakout film composer, leading figure of the new techno zeitgeist—but no one of them personifies him. Instead, BOYS NOIZE can be found in the connections between and beyond, a network of energy, principles, and taste always reaching towards what is to come.

Photo credit: Jamie Boyd

