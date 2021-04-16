Born Ruffians' 'PULP' Album Out Today

Toronto-based indie rockers Born Ruffians-today release the digital-only PULP , their eighth studio album and the final album in the band's trilogy series that began with the release of JUICE and SQUEEZE in 2020. Listen below.

"We didn't set out to write a trilogy," offers lead singer/songwriter Luke Lalonde, "we just wrote a lot of songs that we liked and it seemed a shame to bury any of them. So, early on in our recording process we looked at this great big list of all the songs and said 'let's break this up into three records: JUICE, SQUEEZE and PULP. These are a group of songs who have been patiently waiting their turn."

With an abundance of good material, following the recording of the Richard Swift-produced Uncle, Duke & The Chief, the band still had a batch of songs that they wanted to record. Produced by Graham Walsh (Holy f), Asher Gould-Murtagh, and Born Ruffians, the album was recorded at Baldwin Street Sound in Toronto.

"'Happy Parasites' was at the top of the list when we entered the studio to record Uncle, Duke & the Chief in 2017," says Lalonde, "but it never made it into the sessions." 'Husha' has been kicking around YouTube and various hard drives, a bootleg of sorts, for nearly ten years, And, 'Heat Wave' is a head bobbing, slow-burn banger that just needed a little more gestation time."

Formed in rural Ontario, Born Ruffians arrived on the Toronto scene in 2004 and released a self-titled EP in 2006 on XL/Warp Records, who went onto release the band's debut full-length album, Red, Yellow & Blue (2008) and Say It (2010). Subsequent albums Birthmarks (2013), RUFF (2015), Uncle, Duke & The Chief (2018), JUICE (2020), SQUEEZE (2020) were released on Yep Roc Records.

SQUEEZE will be available on LP and CD for the first time on Record Store Day, July 17.