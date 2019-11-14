Bonnaroo To Make 2020 Pre-Sale Tickets Available On Black Friday

Bonnaroo is excited to announce that pre-sale GA, VIP and Platinum tickets for the 2020 event will be available on Black Friday, November 29 at 12 noon ET via Bonnaroo.com.

This year, Bonnaroo is selling more tier 1 priced tickets, giving fans an even better chance at getting the best prices. The festival has incorporated many more changes and upgrades to the Black Friday sales event this year as well.

﻿See below:

Payment plans for GA tickets starting at $30 down:

Fans can split their entire purchase into multiple easy payments and get a GA ticket for as low as $30 down (Available during pre-sale). More info here.

New GA+ ticket:

This new ticket gives GA + attendees access to a brand new Centeroo lounge, air conditioned bathrooms, exclusive bars and food vendors, and shaded seating areas.

Revamped VIP & Platinum programs:

A reorganized campground, more bathrooms and showers, as well as added amenities are some of the ways Bonnaroo is improving VIP and Platinum programs. More info here.

Faster Venue entry (more lanes, more tolls, less waiting):

Based on popular demand, Bonnaroo is adding tolls, security, and staff as well as shifting some campground layouts to get fans parked faster. Those who arrive earlier generally will be parked closer to the venue.

Stage Improvements to Which Stage and now The OTHER is going all night:

After 19 years, the festival felt it was time to give its second stage, aka the WHICH, a production makeover. Organizers will also now be programming the OTHER stage to go all night long, right to sunrise.

New "Darkroom" tents:

The festival will now be offering new "darkroom" tents. Many options come with power and air conditioning. More info here.





