Body Language Share 'Start It Up' Video

Today, Body Language shares the official music video for "Start It Up." Under The Radar premiered the video, praising "with an opening snap and a thumping dance pulse, listeners are instantly transported back to a packed pre-COVID dancefloor on "Start It Up.""

On "Start It Up" video, frontwoman Angelica Bess says: Dreamlike mirage of glamour and shimmering movement." The video travels through a tribute to the obligatory 90's music video from the fisheye lens, various glamour looks, to the choreography.

It's a tribute to our favorite videos of the 90's and early 00's. An ode to the New Roaring 20's: a little old and a lot new. Start It Up represents the new age of loving yourself, expressing yourself, and having a good f*cking time. Body Language's music carries us to a new era: undefined, open to interpretation and this video is just the beginning.

Travel Guide chronicles an itinerary in route through ten tracks of genre-bent psychedelic R&B. From writing the record on both coasts to slowly spreading themselves out beyond the limits of Brooklyn, NY, distance and wayfaring seem to hold no water to their force as writers, as they triumphantly deem this record to be their most collaborative effort yet. Dodging raindrops in their own personal paradise, and then ducking catcalls on the streets of Brooklyn, Travel Guide is an escape to many scenes in the day in the life of the trio. Here's your passport, your bag and a little sunshine in a bottle, enjoy the trip.

Travel Guide is out now on Om Records.

Watch the video here, via Vevo.

Photo Credit: Nat Magliore