Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Confirm Winter 2023 Tour Dates

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros-led by Weir alongside Don Was, Jay Lane and Jeff Chimenti-confirm a run of winter 2023 tour dates set to kick off February 2 in North Charleston, SC and concluding with two nights, March 11 and 12 in Nashville, TN at the Ryman Auditorium. The tour also includes four nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. See below for a complete list of dates.

The band will once again be joined by The Wolfpack, a string and brass quintet which features Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown, along with Barry Sless on pedal steel performing the expansive catalogue of Grateful Dead, Bobby's solo albums and more.

Artist pre-sale begins this Wednesday, December 7 at 10am local time, concluding on Thursday, December 8 with a general on-sale begins Friday, December 9 at 10am local time. Sign-up for early access to tickets HERE.

Guests can purchase a Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Enhanced Experience ticket, which includes early venue entrance, invitation to attend soundcheck, a drink ticket and exclusive merchandise. Packages from 100X Hospitality will go on sale December 7th at 10 AM local venue time at https://bobbyweir.100xhospitality.com

Furthermore, the band recently announced three nights alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at the Atlanta Symphony Hall on February 17, 18 and 19. Tickets on sale HERE.

For these special performances in Atlanta the band will once again be joined by The Wolfpack along with Barry Sless on pedal steel. Each night the ensemble will perform a completely unique set featuring hits from the expansive Grateful Dead catalogue, Bobby's solo albums and more. Stanford professor and composer Dr. Giancarlo Aquilanti will provide original orchestration. These orchestral performances originally debuted with a successful, sold-out run alongside the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center earlier this fall.

The band recently released Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado Vol. 2, which debuted at #1 on the Americana/Folk album chart. Pitchfork raves of the LP, "he stages some of the most beloved material in the Grateful Dead's catalog with the passion and reverence of a couple spending their 50th anniversary looking back on their wedding day," while American Songwriter says, "Weir and the Wolfs manage to stay true to the template while also taking the music beyond any original incarnation by reinventing them in ways that find imagination and intrigue well stirred in a contemporary context." Listen HERE.

The first installment, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, was released in February to critical acclaim. Both volumes feature songs recorded live at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in June 2021. The shows include Greg Leisz on pedal steel along with The Wolfpack.

Weir recently stopped by "Watch What Happens Live," an appearance of which Vulture said, "he just might be the best guest Andy Cohen's late-night show has ever witnessed." Watch HERE.

Bobby Weir, a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, is one of rock's finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. Weir has been honored with the Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award and the Les Paul Spirit Award, as well as a Goodwill Ambassadorship for the United Nations Development Program. His first solo album in more than ten years, Blue Mountain (2016), was critically praised upon release. Weir currently performs with Dead & Company as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros.

Don Was is a GRAMMY-winning producer and founder of the '80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as "Walk The Dinosaur" and "Spy In The House Of Love." As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt. Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music's top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

Jay Lane is a longtime Weir collaborator and drummer who played with Weir's RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus' first drummers and has recently performed with Phil Lesh and Friends as well as Dead & Company.

Acclaimed keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of the Grateful Dead having performed with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Furthur. He has been a member of Dead & Company since the band's formation in 2015. In 2020, Jeff Chimenti joined the Wolf Bros.

TOUR DATES

February 2-North Charleston, SC-North Charleston Performing Arts Center

February 3-Jacksonville, FL-Florida Theatre

February 4-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-Broward Center

February 7-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre

February 8-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre

February 10-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre

February 11-Port Chester, NY-The Capitol Theatre

February 17-Atlanta, GA-Atlanta Symphony Hall

February 18-Atlanta, GA-Atlanta Symphony Hall

February 19-Atlanta, GA-Atlanta Symphony Hall

February 21-Memphis, TN-Orpheum Theatre

February 22-Asheville, NC-Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

February 24-Chattanooga, TN-Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

February 25-Louisville, KY-The Louisville Palace

February 26-Detroit, MI-The Fillmore Detroit

February 28-Madison, WI-The Sylvee

March 1-St. Paul, MN-Palace Theatre

March 2-Ames, IA-Stephens Auditorium

March 4-Omaha, NE-Orpheum Theater

March 5-Kansas City, MO-The Midland Theatre

March 7-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

March 8-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

March 9-Dallas, TX-Majestic Theatre

March 11-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

March 12-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium