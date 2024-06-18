Bob Mould Unveils Solo Fall Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bob Mould will play a 2024 fall solo tour through New England, the Midwest, and the Southeast in that order. The tour will take place through September and October. See below for the full list of tour dates announced today or visit HERE.

In conjunction with the tour announcement, today Mould also releases a live recording of a new unreleased song “Breathing Room (Live Solo Electric),” his first since 2020, and one of many new songs to come.

“I'm looking forward to bringing even more new material to everyone this fall. Generally speaking, the new compositions are brief, catchy, and simplistic in structure. The focus of this writing cycle is memorable pop songs, and I can't wait to test drive the new work in this stripped down Solo Electric setting!”– Bob Mould.

The past year has seen Mould receive recognition for his outstanding career which started in 1979 fronting the seminal punk band Hüsker Dü, with Spin Magazine naming him among their “100 Greatest Rock Stars," and Rolling Stone including him in their “Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

BOB MOULD 2024 US TOUR

JULY

25 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle

26 – Skokie, IL – Out of Space Skokie

27 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelsonville Music Festival

SEPTEMBER

6 – Montgomery, NY – City Winery Hudson Valley

7 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse

8 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

10 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center for the Arts

11 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate

13 – South Orange, NJ – SOPAC

14 – Elkton, MD – Elkton Music Hall

15 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Cafe

17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

18 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

20 – Schaumburg, IL – Prairie Center

21 – Champaign, IL – Pygmalion Festival

22 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

OCTOBER

11 – New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

12 – Jackson, MS – Duling Hall

13 – Memphis, TN – 1884 Lounge at Minglewood Hall

15 – Nashville, TN – Third Man Records: Blue Room

16 – Birmingham, AL – The Saturn

18 – Gainesville, FL – The Wooly

19 – Orlando, FL – The Social

21 – Carrboro, NC – Cats Cradle

22 – Charlotte, NC – Booth Playhouse

24 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

25 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl

Photo Credit: Ryan Bakerink

