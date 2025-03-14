Bo Staloch Unveils New EP 'The Garden'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bo Staloch has released The Garden, a stunning EP that offers a distinct and powerful portrait of the acclaimed new-Americana storyteller over the course of six songs. Staloch will be performing his new songs live when he supports Ashe on her upcoming U.S. tour.

Kicking off on May 28 at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, the run includes an evening at New York’s Brooklyn Steel (June 3) and a sold-out show at The Bellwether in Los Angeles (June 20). Staloch will tour the UK this spring, performing headline shows in Dublin and London, supporting Mark Ambor on five dates and opening at Zach Bryan’s June 29 Hyde Park London show. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available here. He recently wrapped up winter dates with Houndmouth and John Vincent III.

To help him mold The Garden, Bo teamed up with producer Andrew Wells (Phoebe Bridgers, Teddy Swims, Halsey), working out of Wells’ Laurel Canyon-facing home studio. That secluded setting, steeped in folk-rock history, lent a peaceful atmosphere to some emotionally stormy material. Across soul-baring numbers like the barnstorming “Give It a Break,” the profound title track and the utterly raw “Oh God, Were You Ever?” (produced by Josh Block), Bo’s inner thoughts spill out into tales of love, loss, growth and resilience.

As Staloch prepares to welcome a crowd into The Garden, he emphasizes just how much inner peace writing, recording, and performing has brought him. It’s a singular blend of tranquility and catharsis he hopes he can project back to his listeners, who in many ways have become yet another extension of his family.

“Music’s saved me so many times, and I've found so much hope,” Staloch says. “That's all you can ask for as an artist. I really hope this project can be a safe spot for whoever finds it. It’s like a handshake or a hug: Nice to meet you, this is me.”

Bo Staloch – 2025 Tour Dates

Supporting Mark Ambor

4/6 – Dublin, IRE – 3Olympia Theatre

4/8 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

4/9 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

4/11 – London, UK – KOKO

4/13 – London, UK – KOKO

Headline

5/5 – Dublin, Ireland – Bello Bar

5/12 – London, UK – The Waiting Room

Supporting Ashe

5/28 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse – SOLD OUT

5/30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club – SOLD OUT

5/31 – Boston, MA – Royale – SOLD OUT

6/3 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

6/5 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

6/6 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall – SOLD OUT

6/8 – Chicago, IL – Metro – SOLD OUT

6/11 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

6/13 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

6/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot – SOLD OUT

6/16 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

6/17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

6/19 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

6/20 – Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether – SOLD OUT

Supporting Zach Bryan

6/29 – London, UK – Hyde Park

Photo Credit: Travis Bailey

