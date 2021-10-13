Blues Rocker Linda Imperial Releases New Single 'I Don't Want To Live In Fear'

"I Don't Want To Live In Fear" was originally released on Linda Imperial's critically acclaimed "Destination You" album back in 2006. The track resurfaced recently for Linda as a significant and timely message that she saw magnified in today's world environment.

"When I started writing, "I Don't Want To Live In Fear" I was living in San Francisco. I was frustrated with life and had no clear understanding of it, or how I could navigate to make myself happy. I had witnessed the persecution of so many of my friends because of their race, gender, culture, lack of education, or whatever. It was just hard for me to understand. I really wanted to put an end to this cycle of anger. So with a lot of soul searching and applying the spiritual hygiene practice of chanting, I realized I could communicate through another portal than the brain, so to speak... I tried focusing on the heart." - Linda Imperial

The emotionally charged track produced by Linda with her husband and legendary member of Jefferson Starship and Quicksilver Messenger Service David Freiberg features a stellar selection of Bay Area musicians including Joe White (Huey Lewis), also a co-writer on the tune on rhythm guitar, Garth Webber (Garth Webber, The Ford Blues Band) on lead guitar, Prairie Prince (The Tubes, Todd Rundgren) on drums, Bobby Vega (Paul Butterfield, Joe Satriani) on Bass, Austin Delone (Commander Cody, Dan Hicks) on Keyboards, and Annie Stocking (Todd Rundgren, Santana) and Linda Imperial on backing vocals.

Linda Imperial's dizzying list of credits includes working for and with the Big Mama Thornton's rhythm section, Jazz supergroup New York Jazz Explosion, Sylvester, The Weather Girls, Jefferson Starship and Gary Duncan's Quicksilver Messenger Service. Linda appears on 42 album compilations and has 32 credits of major recordings. She has 20 releases of her own and stayed on the Billboard Charts for over 3 decades.

