Blue Note Hawaii Announces October Lineup

October's Blue Note Hawaii lineup has a little something for everyone including two comic powerhouses with Todd Barry and Donnell Rawlings continuing the Blue Note Hawaii Comedy Series. Eighties pop sensation Tiffany gets things rolling and Jane Monheit, one of today's best jazz vocalists makes her Hawaii debut. October brings some of Hawaii's most iconic local artists including Paula Fuga in a tribute to Aretha Franklin, Henry Kapono presenting his Artist 2 Artist Concert Series featuring Jerry Santos, the return of Willie K and "Musical Crossroads" with Johnny Valentine and The Honolulu Chamber Choir. Josh Kaye will present a tribute to Chet Baker featuring Frank Tabata and Kalapana will perform together as a remembrance of Malani Bilyeu. The Hawaii News Now Jazz Legends Series features Harvey Mason, a legendary, multi-GRAMMY® nominated session drummer, producer, composer and recording artist. The Island 98.5 Rocksteady Reggae Series is back with Toronto-based Magic! in an unplugged performance. In partnership with the Hawaii Food and Wine Festival, EFFEN Vodka Presents Drag Appetit, a drag queen brunch you won't want to miss. Erhu virtuoso Tsun-Hui Hung, two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominee slack key guitarist Jeff Peterson, steel-guitarist Greg Sardinha and bassist Wade Cambern wrap up the month in Across the Sea: An Evening of World Fusion.

A 15% kama'aina discount is available to residents for most shows. This is available online with code MAHALO15, as well as in person at the box office. Parking is validated at the OHANA East Hotel for $6 for four hours and at the Outrigger Waikiki for $15 for four hours valet.

The full October Blue Note Hawaii lineup includes:

ALT 105.9 Presents Blue Note Comedy Series: Todd Barry with Opener Chuck Thompson and Host Shane Lucas Price

October 3

Tickets: Table Seating $35, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 8:00 PM

Doors: 6:00 PM

Todd Barry has released three one-hour stand-up specials including his latest one for Netflix, "Spicy Honey." He's appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Conan" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers" and his acting credits include "The Wrestler," "Road Trip," "Flight of the Concords," "Chappelle's Show," "Spin City," "Sex and the City."

94.7 KUMU Presents Tiffany

October 4 & 5

Tickets: Premium $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

A legendary pop star, Tiffany has earned two number one hit singles "I Think We're Alone Now" and "Could've Been," setting a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. In 2000, Billboard Magazine described Tiffany's album "The Color of Silence" as "thoughtful, intelligent and full of grace" and ranked it among the Top Ten Best Albums of the Year. She has sold over 15 million albums to date.

Henry Kapono Presents Artist 2 Artist Concert Series: Featuring Jerry Santos

In Partnership with Hawaiian 105

October 8

Tickets: VIP Booths + M&G $275, VIP Seating M&G $65, VIP Seat $45, Table & Booth Seating $35, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM

The 2019 Artist 2 Artist Series continues featuring some of Hawaii's most iconic musicians and rising young stars. GRAMMY® Award Nominee Henry Kapono opens each show with his own classic hits, then talks story one-on-one with the featured artist, "deconstructing" their career as only one artist to another can do. Featured for this performance is slack key guitarist Jerry Santos. Jerry has won numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and is a founding member of the contemporary Hawaiian musical group Olomana.

Jane Monheit

October 10 & 11

Tickets: Premium $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Blessed with "a voice of phenomenal beauty" (New York Times), Jane Monheit has established herself as one of today's best and most important vocalist-musicians. At the young age of 20, Jane became the first runner-up in the 1998 Thelonious Monk Institute's vocal competition behind the late-great Teri Thornton. Soon after, Jane released her stunning debut album, "Never Never Land," that was voted Best Recording Debut by the Jazz Journalists Association and stayed on the Billboard Jazz chart for well over a year.

Paula Fuga's Tribute to Aretha Franklin Ft. Maryanne Ito, Lana Kei and Maile

October 12 & 13

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Soulful singer Paula Fuga pays tribute to "The Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin. Franklin was the most-charted female vocalist in history, winning a total of 18 GRAMMY® Awards and selling over 75 million records worldwide. Praised for her originality in song composition and ability to stir the deepest emotions with spellbinding and soulful vocals, Paula Fuga has established herself as one of Hawai'i's most respected live performers.

Willie K

October 15

Tickets: Tables & Booth Seating $45, Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

The Hawaiian phenomenon Willie K is undoubtedly the only artist in the world who can go into an Irish pub in the middle of Maui and play anything from indigenous acoustic Hawaiian music to jazz, reggae, rock, country and even opera-and not only get away with it, but leave everyone within earshot slack-jawed in astonishment.

Musical Crossroads with Johnny Valentine & The Honolulu Chamber Choir

October 16

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Musical Crossroads brings Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winner Johnny Valentine together with the singers of the Honolulu Chamber Choir to showcase musical classics through generations. The evening will span the decades, featuring the doo wop of the 1950s and '60s, the classic rock of the 1970s and '80s, selections from some of Disney's biggest musical hits, and today's contemporary tunes. Johnny's powerhouse rock band combined with the vocals of O`ahu's only semi-professional choir promises a concert like nothing ever experienced before.

93.9 The Beat Presents

Blue Note Comedy Series: Donnell Rawlings

October 18 & 19

Tickets: Premium $35, Loge Seating and Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Donnell Rawlings is an overnight success a decade in the making. He made a splash in the DC comedy clubs going from a heckler in the audience to HBO's Def Comedy Jam in a period of six months. You've seen him as "Ashy Larry" on Comedy Central's award-winning and critically celebrated "Chappelle's Show," where he joined Dave Chappelle as both as a writer and performer. Donnell continues to tour heavily, performing his intelligently bold stand-up throughout the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

Hawaii News Now Jazz Legends Series

Harvey Mason's Chameleon

October 20 & 21

Tickets: Premium $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Harvey Mason is among the most recorded and in-demand drummers of all-time. A legendary, multi-GRAMMY® nominated session drummer, producer, composer and recording artist, he has worked with a pantheon of musical giants, including Barbra Streisand, James Brown, Herbie Hancock, Beyonce, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Bjork, Carlos Santana, Michael Jackson, John Legend, Seal and the London Symphony Orchestra. He has composed and written songs recorded by artists ranging from Nancy Wilson and Mary J. Blige to The Notorious B.I.G., Lupe Fiasco, Nelly/P. Diddy and T.I.

Josh Kaye Presents A Tribute to Chet Baker Ft. Frank Tabata

October 23

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Pianist Josh Kaye returns to Blue Note Hawaii with a tribute to trumpeter, vocalist and forefather of the West Coast school of cool jazz, Chet Baker. Joining Josh Kaye is local jazz vocalist Frank Tabata.

Island 98.5 Rocksteady Reggae Series

Magic! Unplugged

October 24 & 25

Tickets: Premium $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

MAGIC! is a Toronto-bred, Los Angeles-based quartet who scored the song of the summer, "Rude" -a buoyant reggae-pop tune that held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks, charted in 41 countries, sold more than ten million singles, racked up over 500 Million streams and boasts over 1.3 Billion views on VEVO. Over the past five years MAGIC! has established itself as a bonafide sensation thanks to its undeniably catchy sound, superlative songwriting, and masterful musicianship.

Hawaiian 105 Concert Series

Kalapana: Remembering Malani

October 26 & 27

Tickets: VIP Seating $45, Table Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Kalapana returns to the Blue Note Hawaii stage for a special performance, remembering founding member Malani Bilyeu. Kalapana emerged as one of the most popular bands on the Hawaiian music scene in the '70s, producing a steady stream of hits. Their 1975 debut album was hailed as one of the best of the mid-70s Hawaiian renaissance. Tracks like "Naturally," "Nightbird," "The Hurt," "You Make It Hard" and "When the Morning Comes" became household tunes and still enjoy frequent play on contemporary Hawaiian radio.

EFFEN Vodka Presents Drag Appetit

A Hawaii Food & Wine Festival Event

October 27

Tickets: VIP Seating $150, General Admission $95

Showtimes: 10:30 AM

Doors: 10:30 AM

Unleash your inner diva with the fiercest LGBTQ chefs of today's culinary scene dishing up your favorite brunch bites at the first Hawaii Food & Wine Festival (HFWF) Drag Queen Brunch. HFWF continues the celebrations for 2019 Honolulu Pride at Blue Note Hawaii, the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort's location of the iconic New York-based jazz club, complete with flowing cocktails, sensational sweet and savory dishes, and Honolulu's best drag performers!

Across the Sea: An Evening of World Fusion

October 29

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM

Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

This fall, the 2018 Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning album "Across the Sea" musicians will feature their new set music releases at Blue Note Hawaii. "Our journey has gone further and the program will include our originals, Hawaiian, Chinese, Tango, Bluegrass, classical, etc." Across the Sea is composed of erhu virtuoso Tsun-Hui Hung, two-time GRAMMY award-nominee slack key guitarist Jeff Peterson, steel-guitarist Greg Sardinha and bassist Wade Cambern.

COMING IN NOVEMBER

Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone

Taimane

Jake Shimabukuro

Smokestack's Tribute to Etta James

Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra

Loretta Ables Sayre

Henry Kapono's Artist 2 Artist Series featuring Alx Kawakami

Tower of Power

Willie K

Blood Sweat & Tears

Blue Note Comedy Series: Jamie Kennedy

Thanksgiving with Anuhea

The Wailers

Blue Note Entertainment Group, founded in 1981 by Danny Bensusan, is a multi-faceted entertainment company that owns and operates New York's Blue Note Jazz Club and Sony Hall; The Howard Theatre (Washington D.C.); and Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide (Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing, China; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil). The company also programs the Regattabar Jazz Club (Cambridge, MA). Blue Note Entertainment Group also presents shows outside of its club network. The annual Blue Note Jazz Festival was established in 2011 and has since grown to become the largest jazz festival in New York City each June. Subsidiaries of Blue Note Entertainment Group include the GRAMMY®-nominated record label Half Note Records, whose catalogue includes over 50 titles recorded live at New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, as well as Blue Note Travel, Management Group and Media Group.





Related Articles View More Music Stories