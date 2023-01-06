Blue Note Announces 'Transmissions from Total Refreshment Centre'

Blue Note Records has announced a February 17 release of Transmissions from Total Refreshment Centre, an eclectic new collection that features a wide range of artists who are part of London's vibrant Total Refreshment Centre community including Byron Wallen, Jake Long, Matters Unknown, Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange, Neue Grafik, and Resavoir.

The album is available for pre-order now on vinyl, CD, or download and the lead single "Visions" by Soccer96 featuring MC Kieron Boothe is out today.

All the best music has a community underneath it, and the extended family around TRC-a music venue and recording studio founded by Lex Blondel that serves as a vital hub in London's jazz scene-connects continents and generations, creating the rich relationships that are in full effect on Transmissions From Total Refreshment Centre.

The collection draws from new school jazz, hip hop, dub, soul, funk, and drill: sounds you'll hear trailing out of cars as they spin up the Kingsland Road or spiraling out of doorways like so much smoke. Turn it up loud to hear the widescreen young cousins of Guru's landmark Jazzmatazz in full effect: top players from London, Chicago, and Melbourne seeking out new collaborations, new ways of working, or just new tunes, always coming back to that central truth - that we all need each other.

Listen to the new single here: