Blackberry Smoke Confirm 'The Whippoorwill 10 Year Anniversary Tour'

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their acclaimed album, The Whippoorwill, Blackberry Smoke will embark on an extensive headline tour this fall where they will perform the album in its entirety.

Newly confirmed shows include Austin's Emo's, Houston's 713 Music Hall, San Antonio's Aztec Theater, Indianapolis' Murat Theatre at Old National Center, Boston's House of Blues, New York's Webster Hall and Chicago's Vic Theatre among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for "The Whippoorwill 10 Year Anniversary Tour" go on-sale to the public this Friday, August 19 at 10:00am local time. Additionally, the band's Spotify Fans will receive an exclusive pre-sale code and have early access to tickets starting tomorrow, August 17 at 10:00am local time via Spotify Fans First. Full details can be found here.

To commemorate the anniversary, the band will release four never-before-heard demo versions of The Whippoorwill tracks this week, with "Pretty Little Lie (Studio Demo)" debuting today. Additional tracks to come include "One Horse Town (Studio Demo)," out tomorrow (8/17), "Ain't Got the Blues (Acoustic Home Demo)" out this Thursday (8/18) and "Up The Road (Acoustic Home Demo)" out this Friday (8/19).

Reflecting on the milestone, lead singer Charlie Starr shares, "It's almost impossible to believe that The Whippoorwill is 10 years old...I think we are as proud of it today as we were the day it was released."

Released August 14, 2012, The Whippoorwill is Blackberry Smoke's third studio album and reached #8 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. Of the record, NPR Music praised, "Blackberry Smoke turns Southern music forms into radio-ready singalongs. The band's bold guitars, honky-tonk keyboards and deep roots in blues, boogie and gospel all propel the smoky voice of frontman Charlie Starr.

But the lyrics on Blackberry Smoke's new album are introspective, examining themes of love and betrayal, family ties and growing old while you're still way too young," while The New York Times called "One Horse Town" "one of the finest tradition-minded country songs this year [2012]."

The Whippoor will anniversary is just the latest landmark in a renowned career for Blackberry Smoke, who celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band last year with their most recent album, You Hear Georgia (stream/purchase here).

As they have for the past two decades, the band continues to embody Georgia's rich musical legacy with the record, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. With the addition of producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), a fellow Georgian, You Hear Georgia pays homage to the band's deep respect for their roots.

Released to critical praise, Rolling Stone declared, "Blackberry Smoke are a Georgia band through and through...You Hear Georgia sounds downright huge," while American Songwriter praised, "Blackberry Smoke is still on fire...a testament to that tenacity and an unapologetic ode to an insurgent attitude and tradition. That's evident in practically every note and nuance" and Vintage Guitar proclaimed, "For 20 years, Georgia's Blackberry Smoke has carried on Southern rock's rich tradition. You Hear Georgia...is soaked in these roots."

BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, August 19 at 10:00am local time

August 18-Wichita, KS-WAVE

August 19-Camdenton, MO-Ozarks Amphitheater

August 20-Little Rock, AR-First Security Amphitheater

August 21-Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater

August 23-Southaven, MS-Landers Center

August 25-Franklin, TN-FirstBank Amphitheater

August 26-Raliegh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater

August 27-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 28-Greensboro, NC-White Oak Amphitheater

September 1-Anderson, SC-Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center

September 2-Doswell, VA-The Meadow Event Park

September 3-North Charleston, SC-Firefly Distillery

September 4-Portsmouth, VA-Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

September 8-Pittsburgh, PA-Stage AE

September 9-Sterling Heights, MI-Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

September 10-Pikeville, KY-Appalachian Wireless Arena

September 11-Columbus, OH-KEMBA Live!

September 17-Burnsville, MN-Buck Hill

September 23-Birmingham, AL-Avondale Brewing Company

September 24-Black Mountain, NC-Silverados

September 30-Lacygne, KS-Firewater Music Festival

October 1-Lampe, MO-Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater

October 7-Cleveland, OH-TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

October 8-Cincinnati, OH-Riverfront Live

October 15-Key West, FL-Legends of Music Row Festival

October 28-Knoxville, TN-River Breeze Event Center

October 29-Bristol, TN-Paramount Center for the Arts

November 10-Austin, TX-Emo's

November 11-Houston, TX-713 Music Hall

November 12-Oklahoma City, OK-Paycom Center

November 13-San Antonio, TX-The Aztec Theater

November 17-Peoria, IL-Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 18-Rockford, IL-Coronado Performing Arts Center

November 19-Shipshewana, IN-Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

November 20-Indianapolis, IN-Murat Theatre at Old National Center

November 25-Atlanta, GA-Fox Theatre

December 2-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore Silver Spring

December 6-Glenside, PA-Keswick Theatre

December 7-Boston, MA-House of Blues

December 9-Ithaca, NY-State Theatre of Ithaca

December 10-New York, NY-Webster Hall

December 16-Chicago, IL-Vic Theatre

December 17-Wisconsin Dells, WI-Crystal Grand Music Theatre