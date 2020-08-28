Black Pumas Release Deluxe Edition of Debut Album Today

The Austin due reissued their self-titled debut.

Black Pumas, the Austin duo of frontman/songwriter Eric Burton and producer/guitarist Adrian Quesada, release the deluxe reissue of their self-titled debut album digitally today. Black Pumas saw the band nominated for Best New Artist at this year's Grammy Awards, has sold over 175,000 album equivalents since its release last summer and spawned the hit single "Colors," which has been streamed over 84 million times.

The band also received two 2020 Americana Music Honors & Awards nominations, for Best Duo/Group of the Year and Emerging Act of the Year. The deluxe reissue includes a set of exciting bonus tracks - three new unreleased originals ("I'm Ready," "Red Rover," "Black Cat," the band's first new songs since the album's release last summer); three live in-studio versions ("Colors," "Oct 33," "Confines"); a live version of "Know You Better" recorded at C-Boys Heart & Soul, the Austin club where the band first made a name for itself; and covers of the Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby," Death's "Politicians in My Eyes," Bobby "Blue" Bland's "Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City," and Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Today the band releases an incredible new performance video of one of the new original tracks, the soulful "I'm Ready."

The physical edition of the record, which comes as 2 LPs featuring new artwork and a gatefold with unpublished in-studio and live photographs, is out October 9. Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) is available HERE.

Catch Black Pumas performing "Colors" on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show this Monday, August 31. Black Pumas and "Colors" are also featured on the newest episode of Song Exploder - listen below.

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young

