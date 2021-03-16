Black Pistol Fire Share Official Music Video For First Single 'Look Alive'

Following the release of their new album Look Alive, acclaimed Austin, TX rock group Black Pistol Fire share their official music video today for the first single and title track "Look Alive", HERE.

Directed by collaborator Pooneh Ghana and shot on location in Austin, TX, the song "Look Alive" centers around a vintage car named "Psycho 69" and likewise the video revolves around the main character fantasizing leaving behind everything they have ever known in the pursuit of the dark unknown. As the "Look Alive" video progresses, and the driver heads down a dark highway and strange supernatural things begin to escalate around the car as the driver transitions into a different path in life and a new world.

In radio news, the first single "Look Alive" is the #5 Most Added track in the U.S. at Alternative Radio, additionally the single is #1 on the Alternative Specialty chart in Canada this week. "Hope in Hell," a preview single which American Songwriter hailed as, "doomy, stomping" has now surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify. Black Pistol Fire continues to garner worldwide support from the world's most respected radio stations including NPR, KCRW, KEXP, KUTX, WXPN, and Look Alive has received early adds from the following stations: KROX (Austin, TX), WBUZ (Nashville, TN), WROX (Norfolk, VA), WJMZ (Greenville, SC) , WRMR (Wilmington, NC), KRAT (Reno, NV), WKZQ (Myrtle Beach, SC), JQCJ (Quad Cities), WEQX (Albany, NY), WBJB (Lincroft, NJ), WOCM (Ocean City, MD), and more. Look for Black Pistol Fire to announce a global performance event live from Austin in the coming months.

The Austin rock group Black Pistol Fire are back with their sixth full-length album, Look Alive, out now via Black Hill Records, HERE. Fueled by the first single and title track "Look Alive" the new album debuted in the U.S. at #2 on the Alternative Albums chart, #10 on Top New Artists Albums, #24 on Rock Albums and #39 on the Digital Albums chart. Look Alive delivered on the Canadian charts with a debut of #5 on the Alternative Albums chart, #15 Top Current Albums chart, #17 Top Albums chart, and #26 on the Current Digital Albums chart.

Watch the official video here: