Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Detail 2025 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour

Jingle All the Way marks the first time the original Flecktones, Coffin and Alash have appeared together on stage.
The original lineup of Béla Fleck & The Flecktones—banjoist Béla Fleck, Howard Levy on piano and harmonica, percussionist / drumitarist Roy “Future Man” Wooten and bassist Victor Wooten—will return this winter for Jingle All the Way, a reunion tour spanning their catalog, including reinvented holiday classics from the Grammy-winning album by the same name.
Performing this music together for the first time in over fifteen years, the band will be joined by special guests who appeared on the 2008 studio album: renowned Tuvan throat singing ensemble, Alash, and former Flecktone, saxophonist Jeff Coffin. Jingle All the Way marks the first time the original Flecktones, Coffin and Alash have appeared together on stage.
Jingle All the Way kicks off with one night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville November 26, continues on to the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 10—the Flecktones’ largest NYC show to date—and wraps in New Orleans on December 20 at the Joy Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 18 at 10am local time. Artist & VIP presale begins Wednesday, July 16 at 10am local time. All shows will have the option for a VIP pre-show experience, including an intimate soundcheck performance, Q&A with the band, and exclusive merchandise.
In 2009, Jingle All the Way won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album, and hit number 1 on the Top Contemporary Jazz chart. In 1988, Béla formed the Flecktones for a single performance on PBS’ Lonesome Pine Special, and began touring in 1989.
Aug 24 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia
Aug 25 Los Angeles, CA The Ford
Aug 26 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre
Aug 28 Eugene, OR The Shedd Institute
Aug 29 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Aug 30 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre (w/ Dave Matthews Band)
Aug 31 Gallatin Gateway, MT Warren Miller (2 shows)
Sept 1 Ketchum, ID The Argyos (2 shows)
feat. Victor Wooten, Roy “Future Man” Wooten & Howard Levy
with special guests Jeff Coffin & Alash
Nov 26 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium
Nov 28 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium
Nov 29 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
Nov 30 Ann Arbor, MI Hill Auditorium
Dec 1 Champaign, IL Virginia Theatre
Dec 2 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall
Dec 3 Chicago, IL Salt Shed
Dec 5 Ithaca, NY State Theatre
Dec 6 Boston, MA Shubert Theatre
Dec 7 Portland, ME State Theatre
Dec 9 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
Dec 10 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
Dec 11 Rochester, NY Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre
Dec 12 Philadelphia, PA Miller Theater
Dec 13 Stony Brook, NY Staller Center
Dec 14 North Bethesda, MD Music Center at Strathmore
Dec 16 Charlottesville, VA Paramount Theater
Dec 17 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre
Dec 18 Athens, GA Hodgson Concert Hall
Dec 19 Atlanta, GA The Easter
Dec 20 New Orleans, LA Joy Theater
Photo Credit: Shauna Presto / Gemhouse Media
