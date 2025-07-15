 tracking pixel
Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Detail 2025 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour

Jingle All the Way marks the first time the original Flecktones, Coffin and Alash have appeared together on stage. 

By: Jul. 15, 2025
Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Detail 2025 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour Image
The original lineup of Béla Fleck & The Flecktones—banjoist Béla Fleck, Howard Levy on piano and harmonica, percussionist / drumitarist Roy “Future Man” Wooten and bassist Victor Wooten—will return this winter for Jingle All the Way, a reunion tour spanning their catalog, including reinvented holiday classics from the Grammy-winning album by the same name.

Performing this music together for the first time in over fifteen years, the band will be joined by special guests who appeared on the 2008 studio album: renowned Tuvan throat singing ensemble, Alash, and former Flecktone, saxophonist Jeff Coffin. Jingle All the Way marks the first time the original Flecktones, Coffin and Alash have appeared together on stage. 

Jingle All the Way kicks off with one night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville November 26, continues on to the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 10—the Flecktones’ largest NYC show to date—and wraps in New Orleans on December 20 at the Joy Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 18 at 10am local time.  Artist & VIP presale begins Wednesday, July 16 at 10am local time.  All shows will have the option for a VIP pre-show experience, including an intimate soundcheck performance, Q&A with the band, and exclusive merchandise. 

In 2009, Jingle All the Way won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album, and hit number 1 on the Top Contemporary Jazz chart. In 1988, Béla formed the Flecktones for a single performance on PBS’ Lonesome Pine Special, and began touring in 1989.  

BÉLA FLECK & THE FLECKTONES

Aug 24  El Cajon, CA  The Magnolia

Aug 25  Los Angeles, CA  The Ford 

Aug 26  Berkeley, CA  UC Theatre

Aug 28  Eugene, OR  The Shedd Institute 

Aug 29  Portland, OR  Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall 

Aug 30  Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre (w/ Dave Matthews Band)

Aug 31  Gallatin Gateway, MT  Warren Miller (2 shows) 

Sept 1 Ketchum, ID  The Argyos (2 shows)

BÉLA FLECK & THE FLECKTONES: JINGLE ALL THE WAY

feat. Victor Wooten, Roy “Future Man” Wooten & Howard Levy

with special guests Jeff Coffin & Alash

Nov 26  Nashville, TN  The Ryman Auditorium 

Nov 28  Nashville, TN  The Ryman Auditorium 

Nov 29  Cincinnati, OH  Taft Theatre

Nov 30  Ann Arbor, MI  Hill Auditorium 

Dec 1  Champaign, IL  Virginia Theatre

Dec 2  Grand Rapids, MI  Devos Performance Hall 

Dec 3  Chicago, IL  Salt Shed 

Dec 5  Ithaca, NY  State Theatre

Dec 6  Boston, MA  Shubert Theatre

Dec 7  Portland, ME State Theatre 

Dec 9  Burlington, VT  Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Dec 10  New York, NY  Beacon Theatre 

Dec 11 Rochester, NY  Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre

Dec 12  Philadelphia, PA  Miller Theater

Dec 13 Stony Brook, NY  Staller Center 

Dec 14  North Bethesda, MD  Music Center at Strathmore 

Dec 16  Charlottesville, VA  Paramount Theater

Dec 17  Durham, NC  Carolina Theatre

Dec 18  Athens, GA  Hodgson Concert Hall 

Dec 19  Atlanta, GA  The Easter 

Dec 20  New Orleans, LA  Joy Theater

Photo Credit: Shauna Presto / Gemhouse Media


