Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Detail 2025 'Jingle All the Way' US Tour

The original lineup of Béla Fleck & The Flecktones—banjoist Béla Fleck, Howard Levy on piano and harmonica, percussionist / drumitarist Roy “Future Man” Wooten and bassist Victor Wooten—will return this winter for Jingle All the Way, a reunion tour spanning their catalog, including reinvented holiday classics from the Grammy-winning album by the same name.

Performing this music together for the first time in over fifteen years, the band will be joined by special guests who appeared on the 2008 studio album: renowned Tuvan throat singing ensemble, Alash, and former Flecktone, saxophonist Jeff Coffin. Jingle All the Way marks the first time the original Flecktones, Coffin and Alash have appeared together on stage.

Jingle All the Way kicks off with one night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville November 26, continues on to the Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 10—the Flecktones’ largest NYC show to date—and wraps in New Orleans on December 20 at the Joy Theater. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 18 at 10am local time. Artist & VIP presale begins Wednesday, July 16 at 10am local time. All shows will have the option for a VIP pre-show experience, including an intimate soundcheck performance, Q&A with the band, and exclusive merchandise.

In 2009, Jingle All the Way won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album, and hit number 1 on the Top Contemporary Jazz chart. In 1988, Béla formed the Flecktones for a single performance on PBS’ Lonesome Pine Special, and began touring in 1989.

BÉLA FLECK & THE FLECKTONES

Aug 24 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

Aug 25 Los Angeles, CA The Ford

Aug 26 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

Aug 28 Eugene, OR The Shedd Institute

Aug 29 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Aug 30 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheatre (w/ Dave Matthews Band)

Aug 31 Gallatin Gateway, MT Warren Miller (2 shows)

Sept 1 Ketchum, ID The Argyos (2 shows)

BÉLA FLECK & THE FLECKTONES: JINGLE ALL THE WAY

feat. Victor Wooten, Roy “Future Man” Wooten & Howard Levy

with special guests Jeff Coffin & Alash

Nov 26 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium

Nov 28 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium

Nov 29 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Nov 30 Ann Arbor, MI Hill Auditorium

Dec 1 Champaign, IL Virginia Theatre

Dec 2 Grand Rapids, MI Devos Performance Hall

Dec 3 Chicago, IL Salt Shed

Dec 5 Ithaca, NY State Theatre

Dec 6 Boston, MA Shubert Theatre

Dec 7 Portland, ME State Theatre

Dec 9 Burlington, VT Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

Dec 10 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Dec 11 Rochester, NY Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre

Dec 12 Philadelphia, PA Miller Theater

Dec 13 Stony Brook, NY Staller Center

Dec 14 North Bethesda, MD Music Center at Strathmore

Dec 16 Charlottesville, VA Paramount Theater

Dec 17 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

Dec 18 Athens, GA Hodgson Concert Hall

Dec 19 Atlanta, GA The Easter

Dec 20 New Orleans, LA Joy Theater

Photo Credit: Shauna Presto / Gemhouse Media