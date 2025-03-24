Bitter: Sweet Return with New Album in April; 'Rise' Single Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Electronic Pop group Bitter:Sweet is returning after more than a decade away from the spotlight. The acclaimed act, led by vocalist and songwriter Shana Halligan, has just released their brand-new single, 'Rise'. In addition, fans can look forward to a full-length album titled 'Baby Is Back', set to be released on April 25.

The new single, 'Rise', is a deeply personal and moving piece for Halligan, written during an emotional period before the passing of her father, renowned Grammy-winning musician and founding member of Blood, Sweat and Tears, Dick Halligan. Shana reflects on the track's significance, explaining, "I wrote it for my father shortly before he passed away. We were very close, but toward the end, he withdrew and hid his struggles from me, which was heartbreaking. I sent him this song as a way to connect, to say goodbye in a way that words couldn't."

In addition to the song's intimate connection to her father, Halligan was inspired by the recent wildfires that have affected her hometown of Los Angeles. Watching the devastation unfold, she began to see 'Rise' as a broader message of hope and resilience. "I hope that after all the heartbreaking devastation caused by the fires, the song can give people the strength to be the phoenix that will rise from the ashes," she shares.

Adding a special touch to the track, Halligan enlisted the help of close friend and System of a Down frontman, Serj Tankian, who arranged the strings for the single. Fresh off his work on the Game of Thrones soundtrack, Tankian's contribution adds a sweeping, cinematic feel to the song. "He and my father also shared a special bond, so it felt just right," says Halligan.

Since their debut, Bitter:Sweet has gained a reputation for blending electronic beats with sophisticated melodies, creating a cosmopolitan sound that appeals to a broad audience. Their unique style draws from a range of influences, including the atmospheric drama of Portishead, the smooth downtempo vibes of Morcheeba, and the lyrical elegance of Serge Gainsbourg. Over the years, Bitter:Sweet's music has not only sold over half a million albums worldwide but has also been featured in countless films, TV shows, and advertising campaigns, including The Devil Wears Prada, Entourage, and Desperate Housewives, as well as spots for brands like Victoria's Secret and Coach.

Now, with streaming numbers exceeding 315 million plays across platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora, Bitter:Sweet's upcoming album 'Baby Is Back' marks a fresh chapter in Halligan's career-a project fueled by self-discovery, creative freedom, and a renewed sense of confidence.

For long-time fans and new listeners alike, 'Rise' and the forthcoming album promise to deliver the signature Bitter:Sweet sound while offering a glimpse into Halligan's personal journey over the past decade.

