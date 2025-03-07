Bishop Briggs Release New Track 'Woman Is King' & Deluxe Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vocal powerhouse Bishop Briggs has unveiled the deluxe edition of Tell My Therapist I’m Fine via Virgin Music Group, featuring two brand-new tracks—“Woman Is King” and “Lightning.” A bold anthem of strength and defiance, Woman Is King celebrates female empowerment, resilience, and the duality of softness and strength. The song rejects subjugation, embracing the unapologetic power and authority that women hold.

Bishop on releasing the deluxe album: “When “Tell My Therapist I’m Fine” came out I felt as though I had a chance to honor my sister by acknowledging such a specific genre that she introduced to me when we were teenagers. I hoped that if I was to ever release more it would continue to honor her in some way. I witnessed Kate’s strength every single day and it felt like her life mission was to pass every bit of her own confidence onto me. “Woman is King” and “Lightning” are two songs that possess the power Kate so desperately and eagerly wanted me to have in my life. I hope she likes them, and hope you do too.”

Bishop Briggs (Sarah McLaughlin) is an electrifying singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice and genre-blending sound, gaining prominence for her second-ever single, "River," which scored multi-platinum sales, boasting over 1 BILLION streams. Her 2016 debut EP introduced fan-favorites like Wild Horses and The Fire, while her 2020 album Champion debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Alternative Chart. Bishop has made her mark in film as well, writing and performing the theme song for Devil in Ohio, Netflix’s No. 1 show at the time.

In honor of Women’s History Month, Bishop releases “Women Is King”, to celebrate the strength, resilience, and the undeniable impact of women in music and beyond. Now, as she prepares to embark on her highly anticipated North American tour, she’s ready to bring that same fearless energy to the stage. Bishop has headlined sold-out tours, conquered major festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza, and shared stages with Coldplay, alt-J, and Bleachers. Known for her emotionally charged and magnetic performances, she continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Tour Dates:

March 11, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom SOLD OUT

March 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT

March 14, 2025 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet's SOLD OUT

March 15, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall SOLD OUT

March 17, 2025 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

March 18, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

March 20, 2025 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

March 25, 2025 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

March 26, 2025 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

March 27, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

March 29, 2025 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club SOLD OUT

Photo credit: Christina Bryson

Comments