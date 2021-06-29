Birdtalker Sign With Sawyer & Garner Management and AntiFragile Music

Nashville based indie/folk group Birdtalker are excited to announce that they have joined the roster at Sawyer & Garner Management. Also based in Nashville, Sawyer & Garner Management is a boutique artist management firm representing artists such as GRAMMY Award-winner Tanya Tucker. Founded in 2017 by Jerilyn Sawyer (US) and James Garner (UK), Sawyer & Garner bring to the table a highly sought-after ability to produce results in today's ever-changing music industry.

"The last couple of years have been full of transition for us," stated the band. "We're so grateful that we got to spend the better part of 2020 reconnecting with where all of this started; creating music from a place of curiosity and exploration with our dear friend JD Tiner at his studio in Nashville, the first place we ever recorded music. We're so excited to have Jerilyn Sawyer and James Garner on board as our new management team, a formidable power couple who've been so supportive of us and enthusiastic about the new music from the start."

Birdtalker also shared that they have inked a new label deal with AntiFragile Music and will release new music this summer. AntiFragile Music is an independent record label based in New York City and London which was founded by Tom Sarig in 2017, in order to disrupt established models of the music industry and provide collaboration and transparency for culturally important music artists around the world. Sarig is a music business veteran who has worked with in management and as an A&R executive at major labels, with acclaimed artists including Lou Reed, Bryan Ferry, The Gaslight Anthem, Against Me!, CAKE, DJ Shadow, The Roots, and Erykah Badu. Since launching in 2017, AntiFragile has achieved over 1.2 billion streams and has worked with an eclectic group of artists and genres, having had particular success with several folk and Americana music acts including Mipso, Craig Cardiff, and The Arcadian Wild.

"We're honored to partner with Tom Sarig and his team at AntiFragile to release our next record," the band continued. "It is a thrilling opportunity to be led not only by Tom's years of amazing work in the world of music but also his genuine love and passion for what he does. With these powers combined, we can't wait to release this new music and follow wherever it leads."

Fronted by couple Zack and Dani Green, Birdtalker have cultivated a special connection with their listeners through their blend of pulsing Americana/folk/pop, honest lyrics, and breathtaking harmonies. They released their debut album One in 2018 via Sensibility Recordings/Tone Tree Music. The album featured their breakout single "Heavy," which has now amassed over 76 million streams on Spotify alone. One was met with widespread critical acclaim including Billboard, American Songwriter, NPR's World Cafe, Folk Alley, and Relix. NPR Music named it "a beautiful record," while Rolling Stone called it "infectious and sprightly." The release also led to the band's debut performance on the world famous Grand Ole Opry later that year.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Cowart