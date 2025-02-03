Billy Strings Wins Best Bluegrass Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings took home Best Bluegrass Album at last night’s 67th Annual Grammy Awards for his acclaimed record, Live Vol. 1.

Strings’ first live album, Live Vol. 1 debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart this past summer. Showcasing his electrifying concerts, the record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

Strings will continue his headline tour through this summer including upcoming stops at Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena (six nights, all sold-out), Atlanta’s State Farm Arena (two nights), Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights) and Ryman Auditorium, St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights, all sold-out), Tampa’s Yuengling Center, Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre (three nights, all sold-out) and Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena (two nights) among many others. He will also perform his first headline arena tour across Australia and New Zealand in July. See below for complete tour itinerary. Details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.

The upcoming performances celebrate Strings’ latest album, Highway Prayers, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart this past fall—the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across genres. Released via Reprise Records, Highway Prayers was produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann), and continues to receive widespread critical attention, with GQ calling Strings “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades” and Pitchfork praising, “the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre.” Listen to Highway Prayers HERE.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 6—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 7—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 8—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 14—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 15—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 16—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 21—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

February 22—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

February 28—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

March 1—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

March 2—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

April 3—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 4—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 5—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 9—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

April 11—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 12—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena (SOLD OUT)

April 15—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena (SOLD OUT)

April 17—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 18—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 19—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Outlaw Music Festival Tour

May 15—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Outlaw Music Festival Tour

May 16—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Outlaw Music Festival Tour

May 18—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre - Outlaw Music Festival Tour

May 20—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena

May 22—Spokane, WA—ONE Spokane Stadium – Outlaw Music Festival Tour

May 24—Ridgefield, WA—Cascades Amphitheater

May 25—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre – Outlaw Music Festival Tour

May 30—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena

May 31—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena

June 6—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 7—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 11—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center

June 13—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 14—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 20—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

June 21—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

July 15—Melbourne, Australia—Margaret Court Arena

July 17—Sydney, Australia—ICC Sydney Theatre

July 19—Brisbane City, Australia—Riverstage

July 22—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

Photo credit: Dana Trippe

