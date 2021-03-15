Billy Strings Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 63rd GRAMMY Awards

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards for his critically acclaimed record, Home.

Released on Rounder Records, Home was produced by Glenn Brown and furthers Strings' reputation as "one of string music's most dynamic young stars" (Rolling Stone). Of the album, The Associated Press proclaims, "it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones...the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck," while The Wall Street Journal praises, "Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era." Moreover, Strings and the album topped Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.

The award continues a landmark year for Strings, who will perform a series of in-person concerts this spring including shows at St. Augustine FL's The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, Columbia, SC's Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center, Mobile, AL's Ladd-Peebles Stadium and in Austin, TX as part of Luck Reunion and the Long Center's "Long Live Music" concert series. Full tour details can be found HERE.

The performances follow an ambitious series of virtual concerts held over the last year, which will continue later this month: March 24 and 25 from New Orleans' Tipitina's and March 26 from Austin's Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater. Broadcasting each night at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT via nugs.net, the shows will help raise money for local organizations in both cities: Save Tip's in New Orleans and the SIMS Foundation in Austin. Tickets are on-sale now with a selection of purchase options, including a special bundle that includes access to all three shows. Full details can be found at 2nu.gs/BillyStringsWebcast. These three performances represent what are hopefully the final audience-free livestreams of the year. Of Strings' recent six-night "Déjà Vu Experiment" run at NY's The Capitol Theatre, Glide declares, "a masterclass in musical improvisation as the four musicians effortlessly navigated this free-form cosmic journey with the patience and clear sense of purpose it requires."

Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Strings arrived on the music scene as one of the most compelling new artists with the release of his 2017 debut LP, Turmoil & Tinfoil. Since his debut, Strings has been awarded Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, selected as one of Rolling Stone's 2017 "New Country Artists to Know" and performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and PBS' "Bluegrass Underground." Often playing over 200 shows per year, he has also become known as an electric live performer, keeping the improvisational tradition of bluegrass alive while incorporating elements of several diverse genres. WXPN's World Café declares, "a bona fide phenom...with his virtuosic guitar playing front and center, Strings fuses bluegrass to psych rock, country and jam music, without fussing over what bluegrass should be."