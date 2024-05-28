'Billy Strings Live Vol. 1' to Release in July, Fall Tour Confirmed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will release his first live album, Billy Strings Live Vol. 1, July 12 on Reprise Records.

Where are the tracks? Fans will have to wait. The tracklist will not be revealed until the release date. Beginning July 1, fans will be able to “Guess The Tracklist” for a chance to win prizes including “Free Tickets For Life.” Updates at billystrings.live.

Strings will continue his tour this fall including newly announced dates at Clarkston, MI’s Pine Knob Music Theatre, Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Huntsville’s Orion Amphitheater, Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena, Memphis’ FedExForum and Austin’s Moody Center. Tickets for the fall run will be available for pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 12 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale starting on Friday, June 14 at 10:00am local. Additionally, Strings will return with his annual Renewal weekend in Buena Vista, CO on September 27 and 28. Tickets will be available for artist pre-sale beginning next Wednesday, June 5 at 10:00am MT. Sign up for Fall Tour pre-sale access at billystrings.com.

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings is known as one of music’s most compelling artists. Most recently, he released “Meet Me At The Creek > Pyramid Country > Must Be Seven > Meet Me At The Creek (Live at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC 3/4/23),” a 38-minute live performance that showcases the energy of Strings’ electric concerts. The track follows “California Sober,” his GRAMMY-nominated collaboration with legendary artist Willie Nelson and Strings’ first project since partnering with Reprise Records, as well as his latest full-length album, Me/And/Dad, which features Strings alongside his dad, Terry Barber, and was nominated for Best Bluegrass Album at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. The product of a longtime dream, Me/And/Dad consists of new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 22-23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 14—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 19—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 26—Bridgeport, CT—Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 27—Bridgeport, CT—Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 30—Worcester, MA—DCU Center

July 31—Worcester, MA—DCU Center

August 2—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

August 3—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center

August 10—Quincy, WA—Outlaw Music Festival

August 17—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 18—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

August 23—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum

August 24—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum

September 27—Buena Vista, CO—Renewal

September 28—Buena Vista, CO—Renewal

October 4—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre

October 5—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre

October 11—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 12—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater

October 19—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater

October 31—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

November 1—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena

December 6—Memphis, TN—FedExForum

December 7—Memphis, TN—FedExForum

December 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

December 12—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena

December 13—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

December 14—Austin, TX—Moody Center

*12/14 Moody Center ticket required to be eligible for ACL Live Fair AXS ticketing request

Photo credit: Dana Trippe

