Billy Strings' Debut 'Austin City Limits' Taping to be Livestreamed Tonight

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will make his PBS "Austin City Limits" debut tonight. The performance, which will be livestreamed at 9:00pm ET/8:00pm CT via YouTube, will appear as part of the legendary program's upcoming 47th season.

The performance adds to a landmark year for Strings, who was recently named Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards after continuing to perform consistently throughout the past year, both in-person and virtually. Reflecting on his recent shows, Pollstar declares, "The hottest hand in jamgrass mastered pandemic touring...in a fraught year, Strings and those around him parlayed that fervor into the rare pandemic success story, blazing trails in livestreaming, drive-in touring and socially distanced podded shows while remaining true to their core values of authenticity and fan engagement." Additionally, Relix featured Strings on the cover of their April/May issue praising, "Strings' exuberance speaks to the boundless, resourceful spirit of his music...beyond his technical mastery, it's his authenticity that continues to animate his music and, in turn, the fans who are drawn to that music."

Furthering his recent success, Strings recently released two new collaborations: "Wargasm" featuring special guest RMR, and a new version of Bill Monroe favorite, "Midnight on the Stormy Deep," with bluegrass legend Del McCoury, of which Jambands praises, "Their live performance swells with fine mandolin and guitar runs, as the 82-year-old and 28-year-old harmonize their respective high tenor and soulful euphonious voices."

Strings will also continue to tour extensively throughout the fall including upcoming headline shows at Pittsburgh's Stage AE, New Haven's Westville Music Bowl (two nights), Las Vegas' Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (two nights), Los Angeles' The Belasco (sold-out), Oakland's Fox Theater (two nights, one sold-out), Portland's McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater (sold-out), Seattle's King County's Marymoor Park, Missoula's KettleHouse Amphitheater, Wichita's Wave and Denver's Mission Ballroom (four nights, all sold-out) among several others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Adding to an already triumphant career, Strings won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for hisacclaimed 2019 record, Home. Released on Rounder Records, Home was produced by Glenn Brown and furthers Strings' reputation as "one of string music's most dynamic young stars" (Rolling Stone). Of the album, The Associated Press proclaims, "it is his creative musical storytelling, paired with solid vocals on Home that should seal the deal, pleasing fans of the genre and creating some new ones...the perfect blend of pure talent and pluck," while The Wall Street Journalpraises, "Billy Strings has clearly emerged as a premier guitar flatpicker of this era." Strings and the album also topped Billboard's 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.

Michigan-born and now Nashville-based, Strings arrived on the music scene as one of the most compelling new artists with the release of his 2017 debut LP, Turmoil & Tinfoil. Since his debut, Strings has been awarded Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, selected as one of Rolling Stone's 2017 "New Country Artists to Know" and performed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and PBS' "Bluegrass Underground." Often playing over 200 shows per year, Strings keeps the improvisational tradition of bluegrass alive while incorporating elements of several diverse genres. WXPN's World Café declares, "a bona fide phenom...with his virtuosic guitar playing front and center, Strings fuses bluegrass to psych rock, country and jam music, without fussing over what bluegrass should be."

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 12-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

July 13-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

July 16-Whitefish, MT-Under the Big Sky Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 22-Floyd, VA-FloydFest (SOLD OUT)

July 25-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 26-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival (SOLD OUT)

July 29-Lafayette, NY-Apple Valley Park

July 30-Lafayette, NY-Apple Valley Park (SOLD OUT)

July 31-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 1-Gilford, NH-Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 3-Essex Junction, VT-Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Midway Lawn

August 5-Asbury Park, NJ-Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 6-New Haven, CT-Westville Music Bowl

August 7-New Haven, CT-Westville Music Bowl

August 8-Marshfield, MA-Levitate Music and Arts Festival

August 11-Pittsburgh, PA-Stage AE

August 13-14-Wellston, MI-Hoxeyville 2021

August 20-Chillicothe, IL-Summer Camp Music Festival

August 21-Indianapolis, IN-MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park (SOLD OUT)

August 28-Lexington, KY-Railbird Music Festival

September 3-Las Vegas, NV-Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

September 4-Las Vegas, NV-Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

September 8-Los Angeles, CA-The Belasco (SOLD OUT)

September 9-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater

September 10-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater (SOLD OUT)

September 11-Stateline, NV-Montbleu Resort & Casino (SOLD OUT)

September 12-Stateline, NV-Montbleu Resort & Casino

September 16-Spokane, WA-Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront

September 17-Portland, OR-McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

September 18-Seattle, WA-King County's Marymoor Park

September 19-Missoula, MT-KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 22-Salt Lake City, UT-Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

September 28-Wichita, KS-Wave

September 29-Oklahoma City, OK-The Jones Assembly (SOLD OUT)

October 1-Memphis, TN-Mempho Music Fest

October 2-Bentonville, AR-Freshgrass Festival

October 14-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 15-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 16-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 17-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 29-Asheville, NC-ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 30-Asheville, NC-ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

October 31-Asheville, NC-ExploreAsheville.com Arena (SOLD OUT)

*with Bill Kreutzmann's Billy & The Kids