Billy Ray Cyrus' New EP THE SINGIN' HILLS SESSIONS VOL. 1 SUNSET is Out Now

Two-time 2020 GRAMMY® winner Billy Ray Cyrus released his new EP, The Singin' Hills Sessions Vol. 1 Sunset, via BMG/BBR Music Group, today. Following his record-shattering year, the collection of songs embodies Cyrus' passion for storytelling, including the focus track, "I am...I Said," a Neil Diamond-penned and recorded classic. Earlier this week, Cyrus dedicated a performance of "I am...I Said" to Kobe Bryant and the victims in the helicopter crash on CBS' "The Talk".



"Thank you Neil Diamond for penning this reflective and powerful song. 40 years ago, I attended your concert in Charleston, WV and was inspired to buy a left-handed guitar the next day. Now here we are in this moment," Cyrus shared.



The Singin' Hills Sessions Vol. 1 Sunset also includes "Killing The Blues," a Shooter Jennings collaboration, and "She Always Goes."



In addition to two GRAMMY® wins this week for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Music Video with Lil Nas X, Cyrus also stars in another head-turning collaboration alongside critically acclaimed movie legend, Sam Elliott, in a Doritos' Super Bowl commercial in support of Doritos Cool Ranch - now packed with even more "cool" .



Cyrus' two GRAMMY® wins follow Cyrus and Lil Nas X's wins at the Country Music Association Awards for Musical Event of the Year, two MTV VMA Moonmen for Song of the Year and Best Direction, as well as two trophies at the BET Hip Hop Awards for Best Collab, Duo or Group and Single of the Year.



Not only was "Old Town Road (Billy Ray Cyrus remix)" the first song of 2019 to gain Diamond recognition, it is the first in the RIAA's history to meet the minimum requirement of 10,000,000 units sold so quickly.





