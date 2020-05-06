Billy Joel Concert Dates in the Summer Have Been Rescheduled

The upcoming Billy Joel concerts which were scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 6, 2020; Thursday, July 23, 2020; and Monday, August 3, 2020 have been postponed to Sunday, December 20, 2020; Wednesday, January 13, 2021; and Wednesday, February 3, 2021, respectively.



Tickets for the June 6, 2020 show will be valid for the December 20, 2020 show; tickets for the July 23, 2020 show will be valid for the January 13, 2021 show; and tickets for the August 3, 2020 show will be valid for the February 3, 2021 show.

Original Show Date Rescheduled Show Date Thursday, March 19, 2020 Saturday, September 26, 2020* Friday, April 10, 2020 Sunday, October 11, 2020* Saturday, May 2, 2020 Friday, November 13, 2020* Saturday, June 6, 2020 Sunday, December 20, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Monday, August 3, 2020 Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Ticketholders can request a refund anytime over the next 30 days, beginning today, if they cannot commit to the rescheduled show date. If a refund is not requested during the allotted time, tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled show date. To obtain a refund for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, visit my.ticketmaster.com/account. For refunds on tickets purchased through the Madison Square Garden Box Office, call the MSG Guest Relations department at 212-465-6225.



Only tickets purchased directly through Ticketmaster or the Madison Square Garden Box Office are eligible for a refund. If tickets were purchased from a third party, ticketholders will need to go back to their point of purchase to determine refund availability.



Please visit billyjoelmsg.com for more information on how to request a refund.





