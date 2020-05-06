Billy Joel Concert Dates in the Summer Have Been Rescheduled
The upcoming Billy Joel concerts which were scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, June 6, 2020; Thursday, July 23, 2020; and Monday, August 3, 2020 have been postponed to Sunday, December 20, 2020; Wednesday, January 13, 2021; and Wednesday, February 3, 2021, respectively.
Tickets for the June 6, 2020 show will be valid for the December 20, 2020 show; tickets for the July 23, 2020 show will be valid for the January 13, 2021 show; and tickets for the August 3, 2020 show will be valid for the February 3, 2021 show.
|Original Show Date
|Rescheduled Show Date
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|Saturday, September 26, 2020*
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|Sunday, October 11, 2020*
|Saturday, May 2, 2020
|Friday, November 13, 2020*
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|Sunday, December 20, 2020
|Thursday, July 23, 2020
|Wednesday, January 13, 2021
|Monday, August 3, 2020
|Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Ticketholders can request a refund anytime over the next 30 days, beginning today, if they cannot commit to the rescheduled show date. If a refund is not requested during the allotted time, tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled show date. To obtain a refund for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, visit my.ticketmaster.com/account. For refunds on tickets purchased through the Madison Square Garden Box Office, call the MSG Guest Relations department at 212-465-6225.
Only tickets purchased directly through Ticketmaster or the Madison Square Garden Box Office are eligible for a refund. If tickets were purchased from a third party, ticketholders will need to go back to their point of purchase to determine refund availability.
Please visit billyjoelmsg.com for more information on how to request a refund.